In the latest Strictly news, months after he stepped down from the show, Aljaz Skorjanec has finally revealed the heartbreaking real reason behind his exit.

The Slovenian dancer, 32, announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing in March after nine years on the dance floor.

In a new interview, Aljaz has shared some insight into what sparked his decision to step away from the competition.

The hunky dancer confessed that he had been planning on leaving for quite some time but “never knew the right time” to cut the cord.

Strictly news: Aljaz on why he quit

“I made the decision a while ago but I never knew when was the right time to do it. Everyone advised me not to leave but life is too short and you have to go after things,” he told OK!.

Aljaz was asked if he’d have left if wife Janette Manrara was still on the show and he admitted “probably not”.

“It was different doing it without Janette. My job was very different. Strictly is the most incredible opportunity but sometimes I needed that shoulder right next to me for a hug. It felt really different,” he said.

Aljaz also made a shock admission about why he is yet to appear in the 2022 audience.

“It’s going to take a few weeks. I don’t think I’m ready, I can’t do that yet. I’ve watched some of the dances back on telly because I love my fellow co-workers,” he said.

He went on to share that he was clamouring for some “Aljaz time” after years of dedicating himself to his career.

The TV star added that his hope for the future is that he can use his time off work to help support Janette’s dreams.

He said he wants to be “a family man and a supportive assistant to my Janette”.

‘The most nervous I’ve ever been’

Back in March, Aljaz left fans gutted when he announced that he was leaving the BBC show.

He said in a statement: “It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.”

He added: “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last nine years. The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

Janette and Aljaz head on tour

Meanwhile, Janette and Aljaz are embarking on a festive tour next month.

“We are so thrilled to bring you all our brand new show, A Christmas To Remember,” Janette told fans on Instagram.

“Aljaz and I will be sharing some of our favourite Christmas traditions, reminiscing on some of our most magical Christmas memories.”

“A night full of beautiful dancing, incredible costumes, gorgeous singing, and the two of us on stage together, doing what we love the most, performing and dancing for you all,” added Aljaz.

“This show is all about the Christmas spirit. A winter wonderland to share with everyone in your family.”

