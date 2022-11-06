Strictly star Hamza Yassin was delivered a blow by fans of the show last night as he found himself embroiled right in the centre of an overmarking controversy.

Hamza and professional partner Jowita Przystal wowed the judges with their cha cha, opening the show with a huge score of 38.

An eight from Craig Revel Horwood and 10s from Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse meant that the couple topped the leaderboard.

However, in a shock turn of events for Strictly favourite Hamza, fans of the show lashed out, declaring that he had been overmarked.

Strictly star Hamza topped the leaderboard with partner Jowita last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza centre of overmarking controversy

The judges’ scores meant Hamza and Jowita topped the leaderboard last night (November 5).

However, while many Hamza fans declared their love for the star, others felt the votes were a little off-kilter – especially when compared to Kym Marsh’s Argentine tango.

Fans of the show felt the judges’ comments and scores didn’t match up for Kym and partner Graziano Di Prima.

And they said that she deserved the 10s more than Hamza did.

Strictly fans call out the judges

One Strictly fan declared: “Hamza was slightly overmarked (love him but that Cha Cha Cha was not three 10s worthy). Kym was undermarked (should’ve had more than one 10 in meh ones opinion).”

Another added: “Still think Hamza is being overmarked.”

A third commented: “I enjoyed Hamza‘s cha cha cha, but thought it was overmarked by Motsi, Shirley and Anton.”

“Hamza overmarked. Come on @Strictly judges get a grip,” pleaded another.

“Kym and Helen [Skelton] best dances of the night but the judges constantly mark Hamza high,” another commented.

“Between Shirley’s 10 for Hamza and Craig’s three for Ellie [Taylor], the judges should go home this week,” another blasted.

Another agreed and said: “I seem to be watching a different #Strictly from the judges, tonight. Hamza… quite good, gets 10s. Ellie, immaculate and moving, gets three and five! Molly, equal to her, gets eights and nines.”

“Hamza getting 10s and Ellie getting a three?! I’m sorry but something very strange is going on with @bbcstrictly this year. Don’t think I’m watching the same show as the judges,” said another.

Some fans of the show said Hamza was overmarked (Credit: BBC)

Will Hamza and Jowita lift the Glitter Ball?

However, others thought that last night’s cha cha has secured the Glitter Ball Trophy for Hamza and Jowita.

Even the judges said it was the “best” cha cha they’d seen.

“He is my Strictly winner, go Hamza,” said one fan.

Another added: “Hamza is my winner!”

A third predicted: “I predict Helen, Kym, Tyler [West] and Hamza are all going to be in the final. With Hamza being the ultimate winner.”

The Strictly results show is on tonight (November 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

