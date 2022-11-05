Strictly star Hamza Yassin has sparked concerns ahead of his performance on the show tonight (November 5).

Hamza and his professional partner Jowita Przystal are set to dance the cha cha in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom tonight.

However, one expert – and fans – have shared their concerns for Hamza.

Strictly star Hamza revealed that he’s been growing his har for 17 years (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Hamza Yassin sparks fears

Hamza and Jowita dazzled the judges and the viewers at home with their Halloween tango.

However, speaking earlier this week, body language expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs issued a warning over Hamza’s “long locks”.

She told the Express that the Strictly hair and make-up team should probably take note, commenting that his “long locks are a concern”.

Dr Jacobs said: “I would recommend that Hamza should tuck his hair inside his costume or wear it in a tightly bound man-bun.

“Dancers most commonly wear their hair pulled into tight buns and styles that are close to the head, not for beauty, but for safety.

“Having loose hair may interfere with your costume or obscure your vision following a quick turn.”

How long is Hamza Yassin’s hair and is his hair real?

According to reports, Hamza’s dreadlocks reach all the way down to the back of his calves.

If, as reported online, he is 5ft 9in, this suggests his hair may be up to 5ft in length.

Speaking on This Morning, Hamza previously revealed that he’s been growing his hair for 17 years.

“I remember my mum used to sit me down, me and my brothers and my dad, and just give us the number two the whole time,” he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“And then I just rebelled one year and was like ‘I’m done’ and that was it,” he said.

Phillip then went to say that Hamza’s hair is a “proper thing to use” when dancing.

“Yeah, it’s kind of like Jowita’s dress, we kind of try and include it,” he said.

One body language expert has shared her fears over Hamza’s hair when he dances (Credit: BBC)

Viewer concerns for Hamza

And, after a clip of Hamza and Jowita in training for their cha cha aired on It Takes Two last night (November 4), one viewer also raised a concern.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “I’m really nervous for Hamza and Jowita now especially after seeing their Cha Cha on #ItTakesTwo.

“I hope and pray that they get loads and loads of votes tomorrow night to keep them safe please.”

However, another Hamza fan quickly rubbished fears he’d be leaving Strictly this weekend.

“Oh come off it,” they replied. “Hamza only has to walk on the dance floor – he’s won this thing.”

And, if you ask the bookies, they appear to agree.

Hamza is currently favourite to lift the show’s covered Glitter Ball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One tonight (November 5) at the later time of 7pm.

Read more: Kym Marsh reveals Graziano Di Prima has ‘stayed’ at daughter Emilie’s house

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.