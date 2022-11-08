On This Morning today, Gino D’Acampo gave a viewer some very crude advice during a live phone-in.

Gino’s comment didn’t go down well with Phillip Schofield – or with the viewers at home, who took to Twitter to criticise him.

The celebrity chef gave some advice on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Gino make an appearance on the show.

The 46-year-old Italian chef was on the programme to offer advice to viewers who called in with their problems.

However, things took a rude turn during the call-in when a viewer phoned in to discuss their pre-wedding nerves.

‘Gemma’ phoned in and explained that her wedding is coming up in two weeks, but she’s having some last-minute nerves.

“I’m just a little bit nervous, a little bit stressed. I’m just wondering how you would cope with it,” she said, sounding genuinely concerned.

Gino responded by explaining that it’s natural to be nervous before your wedding.

He then advised ‘Gemma’ not to listen to what her mother and mother-in-law had to say.

“Do what you want to do, stop listening to people around you, and relax. Find something that makes you relax. Anything will do. I’ve got an idea,” he said.

Phillip knew Gino was up to no good on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Gino makes ‘crude’ remark on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby seemed oblivious to the fact that Gino was about to give out some crude advice.

“A long walk?” she asked.

“I was thinking something different, but if you want to go for a long walk, you go for a long walk,” Gino replied.

Judging by the look on Phillip’s face, he knew exactly what that “something different” Gino was thinking about was.

Leaning in to Holly and speaking in a stage whisper, Gino asked: “Can you say the word masturbate?”

As Holly laughed, an exasperated Phillip shook his head.

“No, you can’t say that?” Gino asked. “No, don’t say that,” Phillip replied.

“Go for a long walk Gemma! Long walk will do the trick,” Gino then said.

Some viewers weren’t impressed with Gino’s comments (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers on Twitter

After Gino’s ‘Agony Aunt’ section on the show, a number of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

Some viewers weren’t impressed with the Italian chef’s behaviour.

“Gino’s attention seeking and need to be ‘naughty’ as a grown man is just embarrassing,” one viewer tweeted.

“He’s so arrogant and his constant need to be controversial and act sexually is sad really,” another said.

“Gino stopped being funny about 20 years ago!! Wow he said masturbate live on TV. Wow,” a third replied. “He knows what he’s doing…”

“Phillip Schofield is already thinking about the Ofcom complaints,” another said of Gino’s naughty comment.

However, some viewers found Gino’s appearance amusing.

“The man is a ray of sunshine,” one viewer said.

Another added: “LMFAO!! GINO you legend. More Ask Gino Anything.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield reassures This Morning viewers as studio fills with ‘smoke’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.