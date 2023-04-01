Gino D’Acampo ‘questioned by police’ after ‘sniffer dogs find drugs in luggage’

Gino D’Acampo was reportedly given a warning after Border Force sniffer dogs ‘found drugs in his luggage’.

The Sun claims the telly chef was caught with cannabis as he flew into the UK following a filming trip.

The 46-year-old chef landed at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire after filming scenes in Spain for Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip.

Gino announced he would be quitting the ITV series just a few weeks ago, indicating to fans that contract negotiations had been “stressful”.

Italian chef was not arrested (Credit: YouTube)

Gino D’Acampo news

Border Force are said to have pulled over Gino after he arrived back in Britain on Gordon’s private jet.

The tabloid suggests sniffer dogs started circling Gino at the airport. And it is then alleged that cannabis was found in a small box inside the presenter’s luggage. The Sun also reports officers accepted it was for his own medicinal use and not intended for anybody else, issuing him with a warning.

The report also indicates Gino was stopped, cautioned and fined for possession of a prohibitive substance on November 29 of last year. But he was reportedly not arrested.

Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix were allegedly caught up in the incident, too (Credit: YouTube)

‘Gordon, Fred and Gino were all held for some time by Border Force’

A source is said to have told The Sun: “Gordon, Fred and Gino were all held for some time by Border Force, as Gino initially tried to laugh it off.

“Eventually, it was clear who the dogs were after, and Gino went away with uniformed police for questioning. It was Gino’s bags that were stopped and searched, and a small box with some weed inside was found.

It was Gino’s bags that were stopped and searched, and a small box with some weed inside was found.

“Neither Fred nor Gordon, nor anyone else on the jet, had a single trace of anything suspicious,” the source then claimed about the Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo)

‘Pretty cross’

The insider then went on to claim Gino called Gordon and Fred the next day. Additionally, they alleged that he told them he was smoking the cannabis to help his bad back. Gordon and Fred were said to be “pretty cross” at being caught up in the drama.

A spokesperson for Gordon declined to comment to The Sun. ED! has approached representatives for Gino D’Acampo, Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix, ITV and Studio Ramsay for comment.

Read more: Chef Gino D’Acampo faces accusations his conduct on Road Trip made ‘some employees’ feel ‘uncomfortable’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.