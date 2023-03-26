Chef Gino D’Acampo has been accused of making “some employees” on the set of Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip feel “uncomfortable”, according to claims made in a new report.

The allegations come after Gino revealed that he had quit the show.

He said that contracts had become “stressful” and he stepped away in order to maintain his friendship with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

Fred, Gordon and Gino remain friends despite the chef’s Road Trip departure (Credit: ITV)

Chef Gino D’Acampo at centre of fresh Road Trip storm

According to an unsubstantiated report in the Daily Mail today (March 26), employees working on Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip have made their concerns about the Italian chef known to producers.

One source alleged that “some people” who work with him do not like how he operates both on set and at events such as wrap parties.

The report did point out that the alleged complaints are not thought to be a contributing factor in his resignation.

However, it claimed that they have been noted by bosses at Studio Ramsay – the company founded by Gordon Ramsay that makes the programme.

Gino now faces fresh allegations about his conduct on the show (Credit: YouTube)

‘Cheeky chappy’ persona called into question

A show insider alleged: “Crews, contributors and television executives see how Gino behaves. It is much discussed around the industry, which isn’t ideal.”

A source on set reportedly speculated that the accusations could be a “generational issue”. They also made claims the chef sees himself as a “cheeky Italian chappy”.

They went on to allege: “Gino has an old-school attitude and often thinks he is being funny when perhaps those who are somewhat younger than him would take a different view.

“There are times that he has made people feel uncomfortable but there is currently the whole millennial versus older generation thing going on in television at the moment,” they concluded.

Bosses have reportedly been made aware of the complaints against Gino (Credit: YouTube)

‘Stressful’ contract negotiations

Speaking about his decision to leave the show, Gino said last weekend: “The reason is simple. Nothing to do with Gordon and Fred. The friendship is very strong.

“It’s just because we can’t get the dates together. When contracts start to get very complicated, then it becomes very stressful.”

ED! has contacted Gino, production company Studio Ramsay and ITV for comment.

