Gordon, Gino and Fred fans bewildered as Gino D’Acampo declares the show has been axed

Gino D’Acampo has claimed Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip has been cancelled.

The chef, 45, terrified fans who couldn’t believe the brilliant travel show-with-a-difference had been axed.

But what is the truth of the matter?

What did Gino say about Gordon Gino and Fred?

Taking to Instagram, Gino showed an image of he and Fred – as well as his dog – snuggled up on a couch together.

He wrote: “Breaking News…

“Unfortunately we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in USA.

“But don’t worry guys, @fred_sirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon…….Gdx.”

How did fans react to Gino’s “news”?

Fans were understandably up in arms about Gino’s claim.

“Noooo!!!!!! Please reunite the trio! [cry-face emoji],” one wept.

This can’t be true I hope it’s just a joke.

Another said: “Noooooo the 3 of u are the best, gutted but Fred and Gino will still be good, Gordon plz come back.”

A third exclaimed: “This can’t be true I hope it’s just a joke. We need Gordon,Gino and Fred series in our lives.”

What is really happening to Gordon Gino and Fred?

Although it always seemed Gino was mucking about in the post, it gave everyone the willies.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

However, the channel did confirm that the terrible trio would be back for a Christmas special this year and new series in 2022 and 2023.

So it looks as though Gino was having a dig at Gordon’s hair more than anything! We wonder what Gordon himself has to say about the jokey dig…