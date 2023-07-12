Gino D’Acampo delivers blow to fans as he makes confession about TV future

Gino D’Acampo has revealed that he is “done” and isn’t planning on making any more TV shows.

The Italian chef’s decision comes after his cooking/dating show was axed.

Gino has issued an update (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo ‘done’ with TV?

Back in December, Gino made two episodes of his cooking/dating show, Gino’s Cooking Up Love. In the show, Gino opened up his cooking school to six singletons who were looking for love. They were hoping to find a connection through their love for food.

However, ITV decided not to commission a full series. Now, the This Morning regular has revealed that he’s not going to be making any TV shows in the future. Gino made the confession during an interview in Closer.

“I was discovered by a producer as I was cooking and he asked me to be on television and that’s how it happened. I’m living someone else’s dream,” he said.

“I do it because I enjoy it and I like watching television, but I don’t really have any ambition to do more TV,” he then confessed.

Gino, Gordon, and Fred’s show is hugely popular (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo issues update on the Road Trip

Elsewhere in the interview, Gino issued an update on the series he does with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, Road Trip.

Back in March, Gino said that he wasn’t going to do any more episodes of the series. He blamed this on the fact that they couldn’t find dates to work together on the show.

However, in the interview with Closer, Gino revealed that the door to more Road Trip series’ hasn’t fully closed.

“We’ve got two episodes coming this Autumn that we filmed in Spain, as for the future…you never know. Why not? We are all friends anyway, we all talk to each other, so as soon as we can get a few dates together I’m sure we will do it again. We’re all very relaxed,” he said.

Gino couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation (Credit: ITV)

Italian star takes swipe at Phillip Schofield drama

Last month, Gino hit headlines due to a cheeky comment he made on This Morning referencing the Phillip Schofield drama.

Gino made his first appearance on the show since Phillip’s exit last month. The Italian chef couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation either, leaving Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary squirming on the sofa.

“It’s been a while but Gino is finally allowed back in the This Morning kitchen,” Dermot said on the show.

“I was in Italy for a month and I can’t wait to cook for all of you,” he said. He then joked: “Everything is under control, I’m back. Any news? Anything in the last month that I should know of?”

Dermot and Holly couldn’t have looked more awkward if they tried!

