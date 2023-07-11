Gino D’Acampo issues Road Trip update after that damning social media video

Gino D’Acampo has issued a Road Trip update, just months on from his damning social media video.

The Italian chef had some positive news for fans in a new interview about his TV future…

What did Gino D’Acampo say on social media about Road Trip?

Back in March, Gino issued an update on Road Trip – the hit show he does with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix. Taking to Instagram, Gino revealed that he was not going to film anymore Road Trip episodes.

“The reason is simple. It’s nothing to do with Gordon and Fred! The friendship is very strong, we’ve known each other for many, many years,” he said.

“It’s just because we can’t get any dates together,” he went on to explain. “And when we do get dates together, sometimes they get changed, and it causes a lot of problems for me cos I have other stuff that I have to do.”

He also cited contracts and complications surrounding them as a reason why he didn’t want to do anymore episodes.

Gino D’Acampo issues update on Road Trip

However, in a new interview with Closer, it seems as though Gino hasn’t entirely shut the door on future Road Trips with Gordon and Fred.

Speaking about the show, Gino said: “We’ve got two episodes coming this Autumn that we filmed in Spain, as for the future…you never know. Why not?”

He then continued. “We are all friends anyway, we all talk to each other, so as soon as we can get a few dates together I’m sure we will do it again. We’re all very relaxed,” he said.

Later in the interview, Gino spoke about the possible end to his TV career.

“I’m going to carry on the way I have been for the last 24 years and if the time comes when it’s my time to go, then it’s my time to go.”

Gino makes Dermot and Holly squirm

Gino was in the news recently thanks to his comments on This Morning last month. The Italian presenter returned to the show for the first time since Phillip Schofield had left – and couldn’t help but have a cheeky dig at the drama surrounding his exit.

“It’s been a while but Gino is finally allowed back in the This Morning kitchen,” Dermot said, introducing Gino.

“I was in Italy for a month and I can’t wait to cook for all of you,” Gino replied. “Everything is under control, I’m back. Any news? Anything in the last month that I should know of?”

“I KNEW Gino was going to bring up the Schofield saga. [Bleep]ing love it,” one fan tweeted at the time.

