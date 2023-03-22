Real reason for Gino D’Acampo’s departure ‘revealed’ amid claims of ‘tension’ with Gordon and Fred

The ‘real reason’ for Gino D’Acampo’s Road Trip exit has reportedly been ‘revealed’, amid claims co-stars Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix are “frustrated”.

Gino, 46, told fans earlier this week (Monday March 20) that he has quit the ITV show after three series.

The celebrity chef indicated his leaving was due to contractual reasons, which had proved “stressful”.

He also suggested it wasn’t easy to negotiate the stars’ busy diaries.

But Gino also insisted his departure is nothing to do with Gordon and Fred.

Is it the end of the Road Trip for Gino, Gordon and Fred? (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Gino D’Acamp on ‘friendship’ with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix

He told fans during an Instagram address: “I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.

“So I have decided not to do it any more. I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

However, according to The Sun, Gino’s requests during contract negotiations included a “lie-in” clause.

And the tabloid also reports Gino is “battling to save his friendship” with Gordon and Fred.

Gino spoke about the importance of his friendship with Gordon and Fred (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show YouTube)

‘Gino wanted all sorts of caveats put into his contract around working hours’

The Sun quotes an unnamed ITV source as claiming all three stars are paid the same amount.

They went on: “Instead, Gino, who loves a party, wanted all sorts of caveats put into his contract around working hours so that he could effectively stay up late and have a bit of a lie-in before filming. He doesn’t like early starts – and made that clear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo)

The insider also suggested Gino’s availability was an obstacle, claiming he doesn’t want to work more than six months of the year.

They continued: “Gordon and Fred are obviously quite frustrated and couldn’t kowtow to his requests.

Gordon and Fred are obviously quite frustrated.

“It all seemed a bit ludicrous. At the moment things are pretty tense between them.”

ED! has approached representatives for Gino D’Acampo, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix for comment.

ITV declined to comment.

ITV previously said a new series of Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip in Spain has already been filmed. It will air later in 2023.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo to perform shock U-turn as ITV ‘blindsided’ by decision to quit?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.