Gino D’Acampo could change his mind about quitting Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip and return to the ITV series, a report has claimed.

Celebrity chef Gino, 46, revealed his departure from Road Trip after three series yesterday (Monday March 20).

He told fans on Instagram his leaving was not related to co-hosts Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

Instead, Gino indicated “complicated” contracts have proved “very stressful”.

Gino D’Acampo on Road Trip exit

He told followers: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple. Nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

Gino went on to indicate that coordinating diaries for production was a crucial aspect in his decision.

He added: “It’s just because we can’t get the dates together. And sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed. It causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.”

‘Talks were ongoing and a settlement was in reach’

MailOnline has subsequently reported that ITV was “blindsided” by the development. But the news outlet also claims there is the possibility that Gino could change his mind.

An insider is quoted as claiming bosses hope to resume negotiations with the telly fave.

Could Gino, Gordon and Fred hit the road again? (Credit: YouTube)

A source claimed: “Everybody connected with the show was shocked by Gino’s post. As far as bosses were concerned, talks were ongoing and a settlement was in reach.

“Contract negotiations are always difficult because of the trio’s schedules so the filming window where they can actually get the three of them together is pretty tight. But clearly Gino has lost patience and pulled out.”

Bosses hope to convince Gino to stay on with Gordon and Fred.

The source added: “Bosses hope to convince Gino to stay on with Gordon and Fred, because they genuinely have fun together and make great telly.”

ED! has approached representatives for Gino D’Acampo for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

ITV declined to comment.

A new series of Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip has already been filmed in Spain. It is expected to air later in 2023.

