Fred Sirieix hinted at ‘difficulties’ behind the scenes days before Gino D’Acampo quit their ITV show

Fred Sirieix reportedly hinted at ‘difficulties’ behind the scenes on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip days before Gino D’Acampo quit the ITV show.

Gino, 46, revealed his news on Monday (March 20), telling Instagram fans he is leaving Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip after three series.

He insisted his departure is nothing to do with co-hosts Gordon Ramsay and Fred. Instead, Gino indicated “complicated” contracts have proved “very stressful”.

Gino said at one point: “I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.

“So I have decided not to do it any more. I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

Fred Sirieix on Gino D’Acampo ahead of ITV show news

However, according to MailOnline, First Dates star Fred appears to have been blindsided after he spoke about them all working together just days before Gino’s shock announcement.

The news outlet claims Fred, 51, recently indicated the Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip stars were planning new episodes.

Speaking during an interview to promote Fred’s Last Resort on Channel 4, he is said to have hinted at problems with coordinating availability.

Fred said on March 7: “Yes, we are talking about dates at the moment to go together on the next road trip. It is a bit difficult to juggle all our diaries. But we are getting there.”

‘We’re getting there’

Additionally, Fred is said to have echoed those sentiments three days later during an appearance on Lorraine.

He told her on March 10: “We are talking about dates for the next one. It is difficult to juggle all of our diaries. But we’re getting there. We’re getting there.”

It is difficult to juggle all of our diaries. But we’re getting there. We’re getting there.

Furthermore, MailOnline also suggests producers have not given up hope entirely on negotiating with Gino again.

A source is said to have claimed: “Bosses hope to convince Gino to stay on with Gordon and Fred. They genuinely have fun together and make great telly.”

ED! has approached representatives for Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo for comment.

Additionally, an ITV spokesperson said a new series of Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip in Spain has been filmed and will air later in 2023.

