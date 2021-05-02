Line of Duty fans all make the same joke about Jenny from Gogglebox ahead of final!

Gogglebox star and Line Of Duty super-fan Jenny Newby appears to be keeping a ‘clear head’ ahead of tonight’s finale.

Jenny, 64, was filmed enjoying a non-alcoholic beer with her best friend and co-star Lee on Saturday evening.

Lee even teased Jenny for not drinking booze with him and his brother, who is staying with him.

“Here we are, Saturday night at the caravan,” he said in an Instagram video. “Who’s the one who is not drinking properly?”

Looking at Jenny, as she held up her bottle of Becks Blue, he laughed and said: “Here’s a clue!”

But fans have been quick to defend Jenny and her choice, deciding that Line Of Duty is the reason behind it.

Googlebox’s Jenny takes notes during Line Of Duty (Credit: Twitter/ C4)

What does Gogglebox star Jenny do during Line Of Duty?

Series 5 is set to come to a dramatic end and Gogglebox fans are hoping Jenny is poised and ready.

Gogglebox viewers will know she is an avid watcher of the BBC drama and even writes down key phrases and clues in a notebook when it is on.

The star believes her careful note-taking will help her to solve the twist and turns in the plot.

One fan commented on the clip: “Jenny’s keeping a clear head ready for @bbclinesofduty.”

Another added: “She needs a clear head for LOD Finale … can’t take notes with a hangover!”

Echoing their thoughts, a third added: “Jenny is keeping a clear head for Line of Duty tomorrow night!”

Take a screen grab and zoom in for your sneak peek into Detective Jenny’s notebook as the investigation continues! 🕵️‍♀‍#LineOfDuty #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/GIXSJxWaD1 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) April 9, 2021

Gogglebox’s Jenny ‘joins’ Line Of Duty

Last week, Jenny and Lee left fans in hysterics after editing a Line Of Duty picture.

They slotted the show’s No1 fan into it, writing: ‘Mother of God is Jenny the new Hasting at AC12, any excuse to sit next to Steve Arnott.”

Jenny and Lee’s co-star and pal, Izzy Warner, couldn’t get enough.

“Omg this cracked me up! Amazing!” she commented.

Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure even reposted it to her Instagram Stories, showing her approval.

Fans of the crime drama are counting down the hours until tonight’s finale, as the identity of suspect ‘H’ will finally be revealed.

Bookmakers released their odds on Friday, with Patricia Carmichael being the favourite to be unmasked as the fourth man, or woman as it may turn out.

Actor Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott, has meanwhile admitted he lives in fear of accidentally revealing a spoiler.

