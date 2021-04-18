Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have defended the Royal Family against critics of the coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest on Saturday (April 17) with a service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

And footage of Her Majesty the Queen sitting alone in the pews moved many viewers to tears.

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have defended the Royal Family (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee say?

Jenny and Lee shared an image of the 94-year-old monarch sitting alone on Instagram and reminded followers “a wife has lost her husband”.

The duo further defended the Queen and her family, arguing: “They are all human.”

They wrote in the picture’s caption: “Whatever your feelings on the Royal Family or the coverage of it on the telly, remember.

“A wife has lost her husband, they have lost their Dad, they have lost their Grandad, they have lost their Great Grandad, they have lost a friend.

“And they are all human #PrincePhilipfuneral.”

Last week, it emerged that BBC coverage following Prince Philip’s death comprised the most complained-about moment in TV history.

The Beeb alone received 100,000 complaints. Some thought the amount of coverage was excessive.

Scenes of the Queen standing along broke the nation’s hearts (Credit: BBC)

How did their followers respond?

In the comments, one of the pair’s followers applauded them, writing: “Well said. So sad to see our Queen sitting on her own.”

A wife has lost her husband… and they are all human.

Another commented: “Well said, if people haven’t got anything nice to say, they should keep quiet.”

“This makes me feel so very sad,” someone else said, adding: “I just want to cuddle her.”

The Queen is living at Windsor Castle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gogglebox accused of ‘misleading’ viewers

It follows criticism levelled at Gogglebox over the show’s Prince Philip coverage, which some branded misleading.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death was referenced on the Channel 4 programme and it showed the stars looking emotional, apparently as the news broke.

On Twitter, some accused the show’s bosses of “insulting viewers’ intelligence” by making it look as though the stars all happened to be watching the BBC’s breaking news about the duke’s death.

Some, including Jenny and Lee, were shown in shock, while Mary Killen appeared to wipe away tears.

