Prince William and Prince Harry chatted about how well Prince Philip’s funeral went, according to lipreaders.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, were seen chatting shortly after the service ended on Saturday (April 17).

This came after Peter Phillips, 43, stood between the ‘feuding’ brothers during the funeral procession.

Read more: Prince Charles ‘set to confront Prince Harry’

Professional lip readers think Harry and William kept to small talk.

According to The Express, the experts claimed they spoke to one another about how well the funeral went.

Prince Harry walking behind Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Prince William and Harry reportedly say?

Experts claimed William said to Harry: “Yes it was great, wasn’t it?”

To which Harry replied: “It was a he wanted.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘appeared anxious and impatient at funeral’

What’s more, they claimed William later said to his younger brother: “Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.”

Their chat came in great contrast to moments earlier on in the funeral proceedings.

They appeared to be deliberately avoiding eye contact during the walk to St George’s Chapel.

During the funeral service, they neither spoke nor noticeably glanced at one another.

Prince Harry and Prince William following the funeral (Credit: Sky News)

Why is there a ‘rift’ between the brothers?

This all comes amid an alleged feud between the pair.

Once very close, their relationship has reportedly soured since Harry stepped down as a Senior Royal last year.

Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.

Meanwhile, things reportedly got even worse following Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here, Prince Harry said that William and Prince Charles were “trapped” and were unable to escape the Royal Family.

William and Harry were very close for years (Credit: SplashNews)

He said: “I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess – and I’m very aware of this – my brother can’t leave that system, but I have.

“My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

Both Harry and Meghan also alleged that a royal had made a racist remark about their son Archie’s skin colour.

This later led Prince William to tell a reporter: “We are very much not a racist family.”

Whether Harry and William will spend more time together during Harry’s trip in the UK remains unconfirmed.

Harry has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, and he may return to America as soon as Monday.

He is reportedly keen to get back to his new home, especially as Meghan is thought to be around seven months pregnant.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.