Martin Compston says he’s fearful of accidentally leaking Line of Duty spoilers.

The actor, 36, has played central character Steve Arnott since series one.

While he’s sworn to secrecy regarding spoilers – along with the rest of the cast – he once made an epic mistake.

The star, who’s lived in America for years now, mistakenly revealed a huge spoiler just before an episode aired.

He’d got the time zones wrong and tweeted the spoiler an hour before the episode started.

Martin plays Steve Arnott in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Martin accidentally revealed a massive spoiler

In tonight’s episode of Redknapp’s Big Night Out, he recalls the embarrassing incident.

He says: “I was living in LA at the time and I think it was when Keeley Hawes came back so I put out ‘she’s back everybody’ but I forgot the clocks went forward in the UK so I put it out at 8 and the show came on at 9.

“Luckily everyone was going “what the f**k are you on about?” From that moment I’ve got the fear big time.”

What’s more, Martin says the end of the latest series will be “perfect”.

Speaking on the Shrine of Duty podcast he said everything will start to make sense.

He explained: “What I will tell you is I think there’s a lot of pay offs coming this Sunday.

Martin promises fans a satisfying Line of Duty finale (Credit: BBC)

Questions will be answered

“There’s a lot of big answers and it’s deserved, people have stuck with us for a long time, so there comes a point where the story arch comes to an end.”

Understandably he refused to reveal who the elusive ‘H’ is.

And he still isn’t sure if there will be another series.

Martin continued: “We don’t know – that’s nothing new.

“Jed [Mercurio] always takes time after a series, like a couple of months.

Jed Mercurio has yet to confirm a new series (Credit: BBC)

“There’s a lot of stuff above my pay grade like analytics and audience scores. He takes the emotion out of it and looks at all that.”

Meanwhile Martin is currently filming a new TV series – The Rig.

He is set to play character Fulmer Hamilton.

The show’s synopsis includes: “The drama will be set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.

“When the crew is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.”

