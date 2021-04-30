The Line of Duty finale is almost upon us and the fan theories are coming thick and fast, including one on Marcus Thurwell and Steph Corbett.

One theory revolves around one bent copper who appeared to die at the end of episode six, and the widow of an undercover copper.

Yes, fans are convinced that there’s a link between Marcus Thurwell and Steph Corbett.

Mother of God!

Does Steph Corbett know Marcus Thurwell in Line of Duty? (Credit: BBC)

What has happened to Steph Corbett before the Line of Duty finale?

Fans think that Steph Corbett has a role to play in the finale, which airs on Sunday night.

Steph has fostered a close friendship with DI Steve Arnott and even a hint of romance during this series.

However, she is also the recipient of the dodgy £50k CS Ted Hastings gave her at the end of series five.

Steve, knowing that the money is dodgy, is in a difficult place.

Does he dob his boss in and cut ties with Steph, or does he do something differently?

Whatever he decides, fans now think Steph will play a role in the ending.

So much so, they think she could be the person harbouring the infamous Marcus Thurwell, even though viewers saw him ‘dead’ at the end of episode five.

So this is my final #LineofDuty theory, Marcus Thurwell is alive and living in the UK with Steph Corbett (why does she always go outside to make phone calls?!). Meanwhile, I think Andrea Wise is H and the fourth (wo)man. Ted realises too late and dies protecting Steve and Kate. pic.twitter.com/cxqecQcGaW — Karen Fazackerley (@KarenFaz) April 30, 2021

I predict that Marcus Thurwell is living with Steph Corbett. The bodies in Spain were from the freezer. #lineofduty @Cparks1976 — 💙Justice ☕Tea & 🎽Running (@janpants) April 26, 2021

Steph Corbett has the full package of sports channels on her new telly. Steve commented on it. She's got a man there, and I don't mean Steve.#LineofDuty — Dashka 😷 Happily distanced (@VaDashka) April 30, 2021

What are the fan theories?

With many viewers thinking that Thurwell staged his own death, they took to Twitter to share their theories on where he might be.

Martin plays Steve Arnott in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What did Martin Compston say about the finale?

The man who plays Steve Arnott – actor Martin Compston – teased that fans would have some key questions answered in the finale.

He told the BBC’s Shrine of Duty podcast: “What I will tell you is I think there’s a lot of payoffs coming this Sunday.

“There’s a lot of big answers and it’s deserved, people have stuck with us for a long time, so there comes a point where the story arch comes to an end.”

The series finale of Line of Duty is on Sunday May 2 at 9pm on BBC One