Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui sends message to fans after show absence concerns

TV favourite Sid Siddiqui has reassured Gogglebox fans after not appearing on the Channel 4 show.

Sid, who is in his 70s, wished viewers all his best on social media yesterday evening (Saturday, April 19).

His absence from the Friday night series has been noted by viewers, alongside that of Bristol regulars Mary and Marina.

Sid's sons and fellow couch potato critics Baasit and Umar have also been unable to get together due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Gogglebox fave Sid has tweeted to his concerned followers (Credit: Channel 4/ YouTube)

But despite taking an unwelcome break from the programme, Sid offered wise words to his Twitter followers.

"A big hi to all my friends," he captioned a selfie of him on a sofa.

I am sorry for my absence.

Sid continued: "I don't feel you're fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox.

"Your kind and beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness.

A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe pic.twitter.com/nKwhhRxM15 — sid siddiqui (@goggleboxsid) April 18, 2020

"These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe."

Asked earlier this month whether he would be appearing on 'the Gogglebox sofa' by a fan, Sid indicated self-isolation must come first.

"It's a choice between safe and sofa," he tweeted in reply, adding a questioning emoji to his message.

"What would you advise?"

Lockdown beard

Sid, who had also grown a beard at one point during lockdown, also previously shared an image of himself and his wife in their garden.

He wrote at the time: "Mrs S is taking this social distancing a bit too far!

"I think, actually it's my beard."

Mrs S is taking this social distancing a bit too far! I think, actually it’s my beard 🧔😔⁦@razathejust⁩ ⁦@umarksiddiqui⁩ ⁦@baasitsiddiqui⁩ pic.twitter.com/azxsYmmaXe — sid siddiqui (@goggleboxsid) April 9, 2020

It is believed the couple also share another son and two daughters, as well as Baasit and Umar.

While production has halted for many TV programmes during the pandemic, Gogglebox will continue filming.

Gogglebox will continue

Some viewers are still confused by social distancing measures on the show.

But Channel 4 bosses have made it clear Gogglebox will go on - with stationary cameras in the stars' living rooms to ensure there is no contact with production crew.

They say problem shared problem halved, please join in and watch #Gogglebox 9pm @Channel4 to laugh together in face of these hard times, all of us need bit of cheering up. Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/E5ynHSiVP3 — sid siddiqui (@goggleboxsid) April 10, 2020

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters.

"Though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it's also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

- Gogglebox airs on Friday nights on Channel 4 at 9pm

