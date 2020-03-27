Gogglebox will continue filming during coronavirus outbreak

Gogglebox will continue to film during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Channel 4 reality series - which sees stars Lee Riley and Jenny Newby and others across the country as they react to British television fromtheir own homes - will film the upcoming series using rigid cameras during lockdown due to the respiratory illness.

According to Digital Spy, the broadcaster explained that this would be done to allow "the families to take part without any contact from crew".

Channel 4's director of programming Ian Katz has ensured viewers they can expect to see a range of shows to help people "navigate through" the unprecedented period.

He said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting

some of our productions onto screen, it's also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

It comes after Channel 4 postponed a number of shows amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Hollyoaks has slashed the number of episodes it airs weekly to ensure the soap can stay on TV during the pandemic.

The show usually airs every weekday, with a special first-look episode on E4 straight after, but it has now begun airing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Hollyoaks announcement follows the decision made by the producers of BBC One soap EastEnders to shut down filming and reduce broadcasting to just two episodes a week.

The change will mean the soaps are able to stay on air even if production has to be completely shut down to protect the cast and crew on both series from catching the potentially deadly respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street and Emmerdale has suspended filming for the time being but promised fans would be able to watch the show at least through the early summer.

