Where is Piers Morgan? Good Morning Britain host is not on today's show

Piers Morgan is not hosting Good Morning Britain today (March 26) and viewers are upset about it.

Today's show is being hosted by Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, leaving some fans wondering where Piers is amidst this time of crisis.

Good Morning Britain fans have been asking where Piers Morgan is (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the Marmite TV anchor have been taking to Twitter asking after his whereabouts all morning.

One wrote: "Where is @piersmorgan? missing him on @GMB this morning @ITV."

Another added: "Where

’s

. Not the same. We need him in this crisis. He’s the only one holding these people accountable for there actions. Come back

pier."

this morning on

Moments later, a third wrote: "@piersmorgan where are you??? GMB but no PIERS."

Seconds after, a fourth tweeted: "Where is @piersmorgan today. If Boris had a day off in this crisis there would be hell on. He would talk about it for the full week. Sorry I mean 3 days."

Even those who aren't huge Piers fans have been wondering where he could be: "@GMB So @piersmorgan is delivering an essential service...where is he today? Thank god he’s off air!! Happy to watch @kategarraway and @benshephard who at least will deliver news with good grace and humour in these dark times!"

So where is?

Piers doesn't usually host Good Morning Britain at the end of the week (Credit: ITV)

Piers typically doesn't host the show on Thursdays and Fridays due to other commitments.

Just like last week, he was only scheduled to host Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday this week.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, it's of course understandable why fans may have been concerned about Piers – especially after Susanna Reid was forced to self-isolate as one of her teenage sons developed symptoms.

However, he is fine and has in fact been tweeting this morning.

In response to one of his followers raising concern about call centenaries employees, the GMB host wrote: "If you’re a UK call centre worker and your employer is still making you sit next to colleagues in flagrant disregard of the 2m rule, let me know - preferably with a photo. And we’ll get them to stop."

Where’s @piersmorgan this morning on @GMB. Not the same. We need him in this crisis. He’s the only one holding these people accountable for there actions. Come back piers — David Humble (@DavidJev1414) March 26, 2020

This comes after Piers called on the government yesterday to scrap hospital parking fees and fines for NHS staff working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Within hours of his plea on Good Morning Britain, Boris Johnson confirmed that NHS staff no longer have to pay to park in hospital car parks.

In response, Piers tweeted: "BREAKING: Govt. to provide immediate free car parking for NHS & social care staff for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis. Thank you for listening @MattHancock @BorisJohnson."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

