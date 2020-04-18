Gogglebox viewers concerned over 'missing' stars Mary and Marina

Viewers of Channel 4's Gogglebox are concerned about show favourites Mary and Marina.

Fans have noticed the Bristol pensioners have been 'missing' from the show for some weeks.

The couch potato critic regulars have become much-loved TV stars since first appearing on the series in 2015.

But the jolly pair's recent absence from the Friday night programme has not gone unnoticed.

Fans miss Gogglebox faves Mary and Marina

And many fans are keen to know the retirement village pals are doing well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That's because it is believed Mary is 90 years old and Marina is 88.

I miss them.

One person enquired on social media: "What we need to know is are Mary and Marina okay?"

"I do hope Mary and Marina are doing ok @C4Gogglebox please tell them we miss them and give them lots of love," commented another person on Twitter.

Oh they do love a laugh!

"Hope Mary and Marina are well, miss seeing them," tweeted a third person.

And yet another person pondered: "I know it's because they're probably isolating but are Mary and Marina okay?? Can any of the producers or their family let us know? I miss them."

ED! has approached a representative for Gogglebox for comment.

'Residents should strictly adhere to government guidance'

Mary and Marina both live at the St Monica Trust retirement village in Bristol in Westbury-on-Trym.

The St Monica's Trust have asked their residents not to leave the premises due to the pandemic.

They shared a message on their website saying: "Residents can continue to use their village's communal and outdoor spaces, but should strictly adhere to the government's guidance regarding social distancing at all times.

"This means keeping a distance of two metres between each other and St Monica Trust colleagues within the trust's villages and grounds."

'We speak each week'

Last week Gogglebox producer Tania Alexander reassured one viewer that Mary and Marina are "fine".

She said: "We speak each week. They are fine. Thank you for your concern."

While production has halted for many TV programmes during the pandemic, Gogglebox will continue filming.

Some viewers are still confused by social distancing measures on the show.

But Channel 4 bosses have made it clear Gogglebox will go on - with stationary cameras in the stars' living rooms to ensure there is no contact with production crew.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters.

"Though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

- Gogglebox airs on Friday nights on Channel 4 at 9pm

