Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner left fans stunned as she debuted her dramatic new hair.

The 28-year-old star – who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside sister Izzi – proudly flaunted her hair transformation on Instagram yesterday (August 10).

She swapped her long blonde locks for a two-toned pink and purple do, telling fans: “I’m obsessed.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDtr6u0Fsgr/

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with singing voice as she belts out Liza Minnelli song

Posing for a mirror selfie, Ellie showed off her pastel locks made up of a soft pink and lilac.

She wrote: “New hair thank you @tombhair i’m obsessed 😍 for those who guessed pink or lilac… I got both 😆 .”

Ellie’s Channel 4 co-stars gushed over the snap, with sister Izzi commenting: “Like a candy floss cruella devil [sic].”

Sophie Sandiford added: “LOVE!!!!!!!!!💞🔥 .”

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner flaunted her hair transformation on Instagram (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Goggleback back?

Ellie’s new look comes just in time for the return of Gogglebox next month.

The hit series is set to return to screens on Friday September 11.

The show’s co-creator Tania Alexander announced the exciting news on Twitter, writing: “Huge thank you for your kind messages re. Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox.

“It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but your support made it all worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows and my amazing team.”

The Channel 4 star swapped her blonde locks for the pastel creation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ellie Warner’s social distancing drama

Ellie and Izzi became firm favourites with viewers after they joined the Channel 4 series back in 2015.

Despite living in separate houses during lockdown, the sisters still managed to film the last series of Gogglebox together.

However, they were caught up in controversy in April when they were accused of breaking social distancing rules.

Channel 4’s message at the start of the show insisted all social distancing rules were being adhered too, but viewers weren’t so sure, with many taking to Twitter to voice their complaints.

Ellie appears alongside sister Izzi on the show (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Read more: Gogglebox Lee Riley enjoys Cyprus holiday with long-term boyfriend Steve Mail

At the time of the complaints, a Channel 4 spokesperson revealed that they filmed recent episodes before Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement.

They added that going forward “stricter filming protocols” were in place. And safety of crew and stars of the show was paramount.

Meanwhile, Ellie certainly isn’t the only Gogglebox star to spruce up their hair in recent weeks.

Last month, Sophie Sandiford wowed fans she she took to social media to show off her new silver hair.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.