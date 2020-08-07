Gogglebox Lee Riley enjoys Cyprus holiday with long-term boyfriend Steve Mail

Gogglebox favourite Lee Riley has treated followers to a rare glimpse at life beyond his caravan with long-term boyfriend Steve Mail.

The Channel 4 star is currently making the most of his break from the hit show while living it up in Cyprus.

Documenting their sunny getaway, the pair posed together during a wild night out on the town.

Gogglebox Lee's boyfriend

The couple sported glowing tans and matching white T-shirts as they enjoyed a drink at a local bar.

Lee playfully pouted for one of the shots, while Steve flashed a huge smile in the background.

The TV star paid tribute to the "love of his life" in the caption, writing: "Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant, love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox."

He followed the post with a string of holiday themed hashtags.

Gogglebox's Lee Riley has shared a snap alongside boyfriend Steve Mail on holiday (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox confirms new series will air this September on Channel 4

Lee's fans were delighted to see the star having fun, despite being separated from pal Jenny Newby.

One said: "Glad to see you guys are spending time together."

Another commented: "Great pic it must be fab being together stay safe."

A third gushed: "What a great tan you have Steve and Lee."

Lee and Jenny have appeared on Gogglebox since 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox fave Tom Malone Jr once appeared on Strictly Come Dancing

The couple have been together for nearly three decades, but were recently kept apart due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Steve currently resides in Cyprus, while Lee lives in a caravan in Hull.

Is Lee returning to Gogglebox?

While being separated for over six months, Lee has been busy working away on Gogglebox.

The lovable star appears alongside best friend Jenny, with the pair critiquing the week's TV from the comfort of his mobile home.

The best friends are set to return to screens in September (Credit: Channel 4)

The Gogglebox favourites spent lockdown together while they filmed the last series and thrilled viewers with their antics.

Lee previously delighted fans by sharing an incredible throwback snap of the pals to mark Jenny's 65th birthday.

In the snap, a young-looking Lee and Jenny are dressed up to the nines and having a giggle, just like their fans are used to.

Taking to Twitter, Lee wrote: "Wishing this legend, my dearest friend, my sidekick Jenny, a big happy 65th birthday. Have a great day my lovely xx."

Gogglebox is set to return to screens in September.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.