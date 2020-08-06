Gogglebox fave Tom Malone Jr once appeared on Strictly Come Dancing

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has revealed he once appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 26-year-old starred on the BBC One hit alongside the professionals to show off his break dancing skills.

As well as his time on Gogglebox, Tom is a full-time dancer and regularly shares clips of his moves on social media.

Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr once appeared on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Instagram Story/tommalonejr)

Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr on Strictly

During a Q+A session on Instagram Stories, the Channel 4 star opened up on his previous work.

Speaking to his 92.6k followers, he said: "Fun Fact, I actually danced on Strictly with the pros in the opening number two series ago.

"It was a Lindy-Hop and breaking number. Yeah, I was on that."

Tom also revealed he's worked alongside Rita Ora in the past.

The Channel 4 star has also worked with Rita Ora (Credit: Instagram Story/tommalonejr)

Speaking about his biggest dance achievement, he added: "Most probably Wembley Arena in London. Me and my old crew Rough Diamond opened up the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

"We danced behind Rita Ota, who was hosting the show in 2013. That was the big one."

The Malones on Gogglebox

The Malones, from Manchester, have been entertaining TV fans since 2014.

The family is made up of mum Julie, dad Tom Senior, and sons Tom Jr and Shaun.

The Malones first appeared on Gogglebox in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

Youngest son Shaun welcomed a new addition to the family last month.

He first announced the birth of his son on Twitter, saying: "Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone."

"Thanks for everyone’s interest, mother and baby are both well.

Since then, the new dad has updated fans on the tot on his own Instagram account, which features over 1k followers and a handful of adorable photos.

The Malones family worry

Shaun suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a brain disease aged just 15. He had brain surgery, then spent six months in hospital.

Speaking recently on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, Shaun said doctors warned his mum and dad, Julie and Tom, that he had a slim chance of pulling through.

And the terrifying ordeal, which happened in 2010, caused brain damage that left him experiencing issues with memory and movement.

He said on the podcast: "In 2010, I got sinusitis and, in some way, the infection found its way back to my brain. My brain started swelling and my skull started crushing it.

"My mum took me to A&E, saying, 'Look, he's poorly!' They said it was sinusitis. Some time after he returned home, he "collapsed" and "ended up going into a coma".

