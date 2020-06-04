Gogglebox's Lee Riley shares throwback picture to celebrate Jenny Newby's 65th birthday

Gogglebox's Lee Riley has shared a throwback picture to celebrate best mate Jenny Newby's 65th birthday earlier this week.

Gogglebox's Lee Riley marked Jenny's birthday with a sweet message (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Lee post?

Lee marked his best friend's big day with a sweet message on Twitter as well as posting the same picture on Instagram.

In the snap, a young-looking Lee and Jenny are dressed up to the nines and having a giggle, just like their fans are used to.

Taking to Twitter, Lee wrote: "Wishing this legend, my dearest friend, my sidekick Jenny a big happy 65th birthday.

"Have a great day my lovely xx"

Wishing this legend my dearest friend,my side kick JENNY A BIG HAPPY 65th BIRTHDAY 🎁🎉🥂🎂have a great day my lovely 💖💖💖Lee 😘😘xx pic.twitter.com/mW8YgwGXJd — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) June 2, 2020

What did his followers say?

Lee's followers rushed to wish Jenny many happy returns as well.

One wrote: "Happy birthday Jenny! Have the most fantastic, wonderful, amazing, splendid and beautiful day!!! Love ya x"

"Happy birthday Jenny have a great day and thank you to you both and all the other Gogglebox stars for keeping us smiling the last few weeks," another posted.

Someone else commented: "Happy birthday Jenny. Have the best day. Thank you for keeping us entertained throughout Gogglebox. You are sooo funny. Lots of love xxx

"Pass on our best wishes to Jenny for us, you two are one of our favourite double acts on the telly. You never fail to make us smile. Hope it’s a great day in spite of the lockdown. Stay safe," another fan said.

The Gogglebox favourites spent lockdown together in Lee's caravan while they filmed the last series and delighted fans by sharing their antics.

End of series 15

Friday's show (May 29) was a round up of the series' best bits and the pair marked it by writing: "Empty couch folks, but it's still #Gogglebox Friday. Who's going to watch the best bits of series 15?

Empty couch folks 😢😢😢 but its still #Gogglebox Friday 👍who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh,cry that’s Gogglebox for you 😢😂 enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love JAL 😘😘xx pic.twitter.com/nk9O4MDuL4 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) May 29, 2020

"It's on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh, cry, that's Gogglebox for you.

"Enjoy Goggleboxers, see you all in September much love JAL xx."

One devastated viewer said: "Gogglebox was the only thing to look forward to and make us laugh. That sofa doesn't look right without you guys on it. Best bits it is then."

"Fridays are ruined," someone else complained.

Friends with no benefits

The reality show came under fire back in March when worried viewers thought that Jenny and Lee weren't self-isolating from one another during the coronavirus outbreak.

In response, Lee tweeted: "Well what can we say it's Friday and it's still on #Gogglebox. Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER, friends with no benefits I may add! An hour of laughs stay safe stay well."

