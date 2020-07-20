New series of Gogglebox confirmed to air on Channel 4 in September

A new series of Gogglebox has been confirmed to start in September.

Show boss Tania Alexander confirmed the news of a 16th series of the Channel 4 Friday night hit on Twitter.

She also thanked viewers for their support and well wishes for the show's production continuing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox.

"It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown, but your support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team."

Seemingly referring to the start date for the new series featuring the regular Goggleboxers, she added: "See y’all on Sept 11th."

The news was confirmed by show regulars Giles and Mary today (July 20).

Posting to Instagram, they said: "Nutties! It's been confirmed that #Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on September 11 at 9pm! See you all then."

It's been confirmed that #Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on September 11 at 9pm! See you all then.

Meanwhile, Gogglebox fave Izzi Warner has impressed her social media followers by unveiling a "windswept" new look.

The couch potato critic looked glam in her latest Instagram snap – even though she claimed she needs her hair doing.

The Gogglebox stars will return for a 16th series (Credit: Channel 4)

'Looking swish'

Izzi – usually seen on TV with sister Ellie – joked she felt like Beyoncé in the pic, taken by boyfriend Grant.

And modestly she also noted the image was "the best of a bad bunch" due to his involvement.

She captioned the image: "Feeling windswept like Beyoncé.

"The best of a bad bunch when all you have is your bf to take pictures."

Izzi added: "Not had my lockdown hair cut yet. @elliewarnerhair needs to get on the case."

Wearing skinny blue jeans, a silk blouse and heels, Izzi accessorised her outfit with a chic Gucci bag.

But even though it was her blowy hairstyle that she highlighted, fans were taken with her entire look.

"Looking swish," commented one follower.

"You look bloody amazing," remarked another.

A third added: "You look beautiful Izzi."

And a fourth person chimed in: "Wow you look unreal."

Izzi became a mum for the second time earlier this year – and gave tot Bessie Rose her own TV debut aged just one month old.

Both she and her sister were seen changing the little one's nappy as fans thrilled to see them all on screen.

Introducing baby Bessie

Izzi previously introduced Bessie Rose to her fans on Instagram when she announced her birth.

She captioned a snap in February: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.

"We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy thanks to everyone for all your well wishes."

