Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has teased a potential return to the cast to mark the show’s 10th anniversary.

The Tapper family – made up of Jonathan, Nikki, Josh and Amy – quit the popular Channel 4 reality series in 2018.

Now, Amy has revealed that the family could return for a very special reason.

Gogglebox star addresses return to cast

Amy addressed a potential show return during a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

One question read: “Would you go back on Gogglebox? Miss you guys.”

Amy responded: “For now I don’t think so, but I think next year or the year after is the 10 year anniversary of Gogglebox, so who knows.

“Maybe we’ll come back for a cheeky series.”

The former star also opened up on her dream TV show appearances.

Amy explained that she has a long list of dream opportunities, including The Masked Singer, I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Juice.

The Tapper family quit Gogglebox in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, the family reportedly ruled out a return to Gogglebox to focus on other projects.

At the time, a source told the Daily Star: “The Tapper family was part of Gogglebox for five years and they loved it. But they don’t have any plans to return. They have moved on.

“They have some ­exciting things in the pipeline that they want to focus on.”

Gogglebox welcome new cast members

However, the show certainly isn’t short of cast members.

In fact, Gogglebox welcomed a pair of new additions to the series last week.

During Friday’s episode, viewers were introduced to Simon and Jane from North London.

Simon and Jane have joined the Gogglebox cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Following their debut episode, one said: “Good start from Simon and Jane, like them already.”

A second agreed: “I am absolutely loving them!!”

It follows shortly after Paige Deville quit the programme in September.

The 25-year-old Birmingham lass, who appeared with mum Sally, has since made a string of claims about the show.

Paige blamed her exit on the “long hours of filming, restrictiveness” and “lack of aftercare support”.

She also hinted at family tension with her mum on Twitter.

