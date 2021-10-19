Gogglebox star Paige Deville has slammed her own mother in a bitter rant.

Paige, 25, quit the Channel 4 show last month (September).

At the time, she blamed the “long hours of filming, restrictiveness” and “lack of aftercare support”.

Now, just weeks after leaving the show, Paige has broken her silence.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 19), Paige revealed the truth behind a feud with her mum.

What did Paige from Gogglebox tweet?

In the tweet – which has since been deleted from her account – she wrote: “To clarify, people thinking I fell out with my mom over Gogglebox.

“My ‘mom’ is an absolute disgrace who I wish to never speak to again due to a serious family issue NOT about a TV show.”

She also hit back at Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, who recently branded Paige a “snowflake” for asking for support from Channel 4.

“In regards to Shaun, that’s exactly what I meant by support to deal with trolls like you,” said the star.

These are just a few things I felt needed to be aired about REAL issues being on a reality show. I have never been so happy and free since deciding to leave & that chapter is now closed but felt I have had to justify myself as people are still commenting.

BE KIND ,always xx — Paige Deville (@Paige_deville) October 19, 2021

She later went on to say in a follow-up tweet: “These are just a few things I felt needed to be aired about REAL issues being on a reality show.

“I have never been so happy and free since deciding to leave. That chapter is now closed.

“But felt I have had to justify myself as people are still commenting. BE KIND, always.”

The 25-year-old and her mum, Sally, first appeared on the show in 2019.

They managed to last four seasons on the smash hit Channel 4 show before calling it quits this year.

Paige made the announcement on Twitter, slamming the show that made her famous in the process.

She tweeted at the time: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox.

“It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex-cast, [they’re] NTA winners.”

A spokesperson for the Gogglebox hit back at Paige’s claims in a statement.

“The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series,” they said.

