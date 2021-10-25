Jenny and Lee apologise to fans as they make Gogglebox announcement

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have apologised to Gogglebox viewers after missing the show last week.

The television duo were absent from the Channel 4 reality series on Friday (October 22).

Now, Jenny and Lee have reassured their followers in a new post on social media.

Jenny and Lee apologise to Gogglebox fans

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 24), the pair shared a selection of photos to their joint profile.

The first showed Jenny and Lee smiling together on a plane.

Meanwhile, the second was taken during their sunny trip to Cyprus.

The Gogglebox stars have spent the past few days celebrating Lee’s partner’s birthday on holiday.

As a result, they were forced to skip filming for the show for one week.

In the caption, the two explained: “SORRY FOLKS WE’RE COMING BACK SEE YOU ALL ON FRIDAY #Gogglebox.”

Jenny and Lee have apologised to fans after missing Gogglebox last week (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers were left thrilled by the announcement, with one saying: “We missed you both on Friday! Glad you’re back this next week!”

A second wrote: “You’ve been missed.”

A third added: “Oh thank god!! Really missed you both!!”

What happened on Gogglebox?

Meanwhile, it comes days after Jenny and Lee were missing on Gogglebox.

Despite being firm favourites on the show, Lee’s caravan failed to appear on the latest episode.

Many viewers flocked to social media to complain over their absence.

Jenny and Lee will be back next week (Credit: Channel 4)

Following the episode, one tweeted: “Having a strop tonight!! Missing Lee and Jenny @leegogglebox and don’t like the new family #Gogglebox.”

A second complained: “@C4Gogglebox isn’t the same without Jenny and Lee #Gogglebox.”

However, the show did welcome two new armchair critics to the cast.

During the episode, viewers were introduced to Simon and Jane from North London.

The brother and sister duo went down a treat with fans at home.

One said they were “very funny”, while a second called them a “brilliant addition”.

