Gogglebox newcomers Simon and Jane – all you need to know as fans give them thumbs up

Gogglebox has welcomed a new pair of armchair critics to the cast, and fans are thrilled.

The Channel 4 programme has suffered several losses in the last few months, with Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael sadly passing away and Paige Deville quitting.

But on Friday night, new duo Simon and Jane took up slots on the couch.

Gogglebox cast: Who are Simon and Jane?

Simon and Jane are brother and sister and they live in North London.

Little is known about the pair’s lives off screen so far.

However, eagle-eyed viewers have picked up that at least one of them is a serious reader, judging from the shelves filled with books in their living room.

Viewers were utterly thrilled to see a new pair dishing out critiques.

“I am absolutely loving them!!” tweeted one fan, while another said they were a “brilliant addition”.

“Good start from Simon and Jane, like them already,” said another.

One said they were “very funny”, adding: “Can’t wait to see more of them.”

Simon and Jane have joined the Gogglebox cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox has lost several show stars

Gogglebox has suffered a string of sad losses, starting with Pete McGarry, who died in June aged 71 after battling cancer.

Two months later Mary passed away at the age of 92, then Andy’s death was announced days later.

It was later reported that the friends and family they had appeared with would also be leaving.

The show lost another cast member in September when Paige announced she was quitting, citing a lack of “aftercare”.

She later clarified that she had been talking about the “hidden pressures” of being on the programme.

“Feeling nervous about how you may come across to 3 mil viewers, pressures of being funny and making people laugh and if not then judged by trolls and messaged daily abuse about suicide,” she tweeted.

“These are just a few things I felt needed to be aired about REAL issues being on a reality show.”

