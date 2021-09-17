Gogglebox star Paige Deville sensationally QUITS with scathing criticism of C4 show

Gogglebox star Paige Deville has quit the C4 show just hours before it is set to return.

The 24-year-old revealed she is leaving the Channel 4 series – and took the opportunity to reveal her reasons.

And she was pretty scathing towards the show.

Paige Deville has sensationally quit Gogglebox with a scathing attack on the show (Credit: C4)

Paige Deville quits Gogglebox – why?

Paige announced her shock departure on her official Twitter account.

She said: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox.

“It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions and zero aftercare support.”

She ended with the cutting remark: “But, hey, who cares about ex cast, they’re NTA winners.”

Ouch!

Has Channel 4 responded to Paige’s departure?

A spokesperson for Channel 4’s Gogglebox gave us the following comment

They said: “The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.”

The news comes ahead of the latest Gogglebox series starting at 9pm tonight.

Linda will not be returning to the new series of Gogglebox either (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Paige Deville?

Birmingham-based Paige is known for appearing on the sofa show alongside her mum Sally.

They joined the cast of Gogglebox in 2019.

Business development manager Paige and her carer mum Sally became fan favourites as viewers enjoyed their cheeky banter.

It is unlikely that Sally will be able or even want to continue on the show without Paige by her side.

Paige and her mum did not attend the recent NTA Awards in which Gogglebox won an award.

Paige and Sally were not featured in a teaser video posted on the official Gogglebox Twitter account on Wednesday either.

I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox. It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners 🤔 — Paige Deville (@Paige_deville) September 17, 2021

Fans react to Paige Deville quitting Gogglebox

Fans were understandably shocked and upset at the news.

One wrote: “Sad to hear you’re leaving, wishing you the best of luck for the future.”

Another said: “Sad to hear @Paige_deville and her mum Sally are leaving Gogglebox.

“I love their sense of humour and witty comments! Good luck for the future.”

Gogglebox Paige Deville: Who else has left the C4 show?

Paige’s departure comes after five regular cast members will not be returning.

Gogglebox bosses have confirmed that five stars have quit ahead of series 18.

The Channel 4 series returns tonight (September 17), but many familiar stars will sadly not be making an appearance.

The beloved show lost three of its stars recently, and now their family members are taking some time off to mourn their loss.

However, Sophie Sandiford and brother Pete will be back, as will Jenny Newby and Lee Riley, Ellie and Izzi Warner, and the Malones.

Mica and Marcus, the Siddiqui’s, pals Abbie and Georgia, Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, the Plummers and the Baggs family all also feature.

Shirely and Dave Griffths and Amira and Iqra complete the line-up.

Gogglebox returns on Friday September 17 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

