GMB viewers are demanding that ITV replace Richard Madeley before they switch off for good.

The TV star has taken over temporarily from Piers Morgan, who famously quit the show in March this year.

However, sadly his appointment hasn’t exactly gone down well for ITV.

While Richard regularly finds himself trending most mornings, it’s usually over people calling for him to get the chop.

Today (November 2) is no different, except viewers seem even more adamant about Richard getting the axe than usual.

Richard Madeley has divided GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers beg ITV to axe Richard Madeley for good

Viewers rushed to social media throughout the course of the show to beg ITV to get rid of the TV star.

One angry viewer ranted: “#gmb really needs to get rid of Richard Madeley, just verbal diarrhoea spewing out!” alongside a rather unpleasant-looking meme.

“Richard Madeley is the worst thing to happen to mornings since waking up. #GMB,” insisted a second.

A third tweeted: “Why does Richard make every flipping segment about him #gmb.”

“Get rid of Madeley,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth said: “@richardm56 stop turning your back on @CharlotteHawkns it’s so rude. About time @ITV got rid of the worst presenter on TV.”

Others added that Richard makes it impossible for viewers to actually listen to the guests on the show.

A viewer hit back: “Why do they bother having guests when Richard just talks over them giving his irrelevant opinion #gmb.”

ITV viewers want Richard Madeley axed from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Richard still has some fans

Richard’s style of presenting has proved to be somewhat like Marmite with viewers at home.

However, Richard will be able to sleep well knowing he does still have a few viewers on his side, even though they may be few and far between!

One tweeted: “Possibly not a popular opinion but I love Richard Madeley… He makes me laugh.”

“Another day when all the Richard Madeley triggered trolls are posting their silly little unfunny tweets. #GMB,” added another fan.

Richard’s found himself in hot water a lot lately. He angered viewers who accused him of “victim shaming” a survivor of spiking.

He also annoyed Kate Middleton fans when he made a remark about her weight.

