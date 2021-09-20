GMB viewers were left baffled on Monday (September 20) when Richard Madeley made an awkward mishap.

The bizarre incident occurred while Richard and his co-star, Susanna Reid, were interviewing former PM, Gordon Brown.

They were discussing the global vaccine rollout when Richard let slip that he thinks Africa is a country.

Richard Madeley made an awkward error on GMB today (September 20) (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB today

He said: “It’s not just loading these boxes onto plans and flying them out to countries like Africa, we’ve got to have the infrastructure to be able to deliver the jabs haven’t we.”

Gordon then subtly corrected the presenter, replying: “We’re getting the money to give it to African countries so that they can build up their ability to administer the vaccines.

“However, not just in the cities, but in the rural areas and the small towns too.”

Fans were also baffled when Richard referred to the continent as a “third world country,” which is widely known as being an outdated term.

Gordon Brown appeared on GMB to discuss vaccine rollout (Credit: GMB)

What did viewers say?

One viewer said: “Jesus Christ. Richard Madeley just called Africa a country on #GMB.”

“RICHARD!!!! AFRICA IS NOT A COUNTRY!!! IT’S A CONTINENT!” ranted a second.

A third said: “Richard said ‘third world’, ‘countries’ like Africa. Not sure Richard Madeley belongs on TV in 2021.”

"third world" 😞

"countries like Africa" 😫 Not sure Richard Madeley belongs on TV in 2021. #GMB — Claire Simpson (@clairelsimpson) September 20, 2021

Jesus Christ. Richard Madeley just called Africa a country on #GMB. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — It’s Insense 🧠 (@ItsInsense) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, another added: “Firstly, Africa isn’t a country, and secondly, many countries in Africa vary on many levels.”

Despite the frustration from viewers, it marks the sixth day in a row that Richard has trended on Twitter.

Viewers are divided over Richard as a guest host, but many are loving him.

One said: “It’s such a delight to have you on the GMB team! I love the respect you show to your colleague and how sensible and reasonable you are!”

Another added: “I love Richard Madeley. I love it when he tells a protester they’re an absolute disgrace, gotta love a bit of @richardm56.”

