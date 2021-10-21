GMB: Richard Madeley accused of ‘victim blaming’ spiking survivor after asking if she ‘took precautions’

GMB viewers have accused Richard Madeley of “victim shaming” a survivor of spiking.

The host, 65, came under fire after he asked a female guest if she had “taken precautions”.

Richard asked the guest if she had taken precautions (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Richard Madeley on GMB this morning?

Richard and co-host Susanna Reid discussed the horrifying new spiking trend on this morning’s edition of the breakfast show (Thursday, October 21).

‘Spiking’ means injection with unknown substances via needles in clubs.

To help with the discussion, they welcomed Jemma Wolstenholme – a young woman who had been the victim of spiking.

Along with her mum, she described her horrific experience.

Subsequently, Richard asked: “But had you been taking precautions?”

Jemma and mum Karen described their experiences (Credit: ITV)

“Had you kept your hand on it?”

He continued: “Had you, obviously you’re aware of the risk of drinks being spiked, had you been trying to protect your drink?

“Had you kept your hand over it? Had you kept it with you, do you remember that?”

Jemma responded: “Yeah, well it’s sort of second nature now because we have been told for so long that we should be careful who is near our drinks.

“So if I did leave it, it was left with my friend and it was ‘Watch my drink’.”

How did viewers react to the interview?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their dismay at Richard’s line of questioning.

