GMB viewers urged ITV to axe Richard Madeley after watching the show today (October 18).

Good Morning Britain returned for a brand new week on Monday, but many viewers were left wishing it was still the weekend.

Regular host Susanna Reid was joined by Richard, who has been filling in for the last few months.

Richard’s style of presenting has proved to be somewhat like Marmite with viewers at home.

Richard Madeley on GMB today

However, his appearance today seemed to take things one step too far for some watching from their sofas.

Numerous frustrated viewers rushed to social media to say Richard was making them “switch off”.

“I’d actually really like to start watching GMB again, but now they have put Richard Madeley on for a whole month; it’s so insufferable that I had to switch off. #GMB” ranted one viewer.

A second said: “It’s absolutely time to get rid of [Richard]. I’ve stopped watching completely now. His interview skills are dire.”

“Stopped watching #GMB when I heard Richard Madeley was to host for a month but didn’t see the need to tweet that because it was simply my choice to not watch,” said a third.

“But I wonder if @ITV still believe it’s worth putting up with him to chase ratings when his comments are so irresponsible?”

A fourth tweeted: “It’s a Richard Madeley day on #gmb !!!! *immediately switches off*.”

Meanwhile, a fifth succinctly added: “Richard Madeley on #GMB again! Why?”

The chorus of complaints only intensified when Richard discussed the tragic murder of Tory politician David Amess over the weekend.

Some viewers raged when the presenter appeared to suggest that Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner should feel guilt for labelling Tories “scum” last month (September).

“I wish Richard Madeley would stop bringing up Angela Rayner’s comments about the Tories. He is just inciting violence towards her. Please GMB just get rid of Richard,” said a concerned viewer.

However, others have enjoyed having Richard as host.

One person said: “Possibly not a popular opinion but I love Richard Madeley… He makes me laugh.”

Another added: “Thankfully Richard Madeley is back on GMB and NOT Alastair Campbell!”