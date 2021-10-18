GMB host Richard Madeley has come under fire for a comment he made about Kate Middleton‘s appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

Coverage of Kate and Prince William at the ceremony was shown on today’s Good Morning Britain, and Richard made his comment.

Richard made a comment about Kate’s ‘tiny waist’ (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB

After footage was shown of William and Kate at the awards, Richard said: “She’s so slim isn’t she, Kate. Tiny, tiny waist.”

His co-star Susanna Reid said: “She looks absolutely terrific.”

Viewers weren’t happy with Richard’s remark and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

William and Kate at the awards last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB today

One person said: “GMB show a video round-up of last night’s Earthshot Prize featuring lots of innovative ideas for saving the planet.

“Richard Madeley’s only response? ‘Hasn’t she [Duchess of Cambridge] got a skinny waist?'”

Another commented: “I cannot believe you employ Richard Madeley whose only comment about Earthshot was about the size of The Duchess of Cambridge’s Waist.”

A third tweeted: “No-one has the right to comment on anyone else’s body.

“It’s completely inappropriate and irrelevant to the topic that was being discussed.”

Viewers criticised Richard for his comment (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, last night, royal fans gushed over Kate’s outfit as she recycled a Alexander McQueen gown.

The duchess looked stunning in the lilac dress, which she first wore in 2011.

On Instagram, one fan said: “Oh my goodness HRH Catherine looks incredible.”

Another gushed: “Duchess Catherine looks amazing.”

A third commented: “Kate you look as beautiful as ever!!!”

During the awards ceremony, Kate issued a speech about saving the environment.

The awards was created by William to honour people trying to save the planet.

In her speech, Kate said: “For too long, we’ve neglected our wild spaces and now we’re facing a number of tipping points.

“If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve.”

