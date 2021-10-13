Richard Madeley has angered viewers on Good Morning Britain today (October 13).

The presenter is back on the ITV programme for an entire month, alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

During a debate with Oliver Dowden, the group went on to discuss whether the public should continue to work from home.

Richard Madeley angered Good Morning Britain viewers earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley causes a stir on Good Morning Britain

It comes after Boris Johnson encouraged workers to “get back to work in the normal way”.

Conservative party chairman Oliver also shares the same view.

On GMB, he said: “I’m not for a moment saying people need to be chained to their desks 24/7.

“What I’m saying is that it’s good for civil servants to be in the office. Of course it can work flexibly, I’m not criticising the incredible contributions.

“I saw this in my time at DCMS, how hard they work during unprecedented times but now is the time to get back into the office, and I think that’s the direction we’re going.”

Richard agreed with Oliver, responding: “Please keep on cracking the whip because they do need to get back to their desk. That’s a common view of the country.”

Meanwhile, Susanna seemingly disagreed with the pair.

She added: “I would also say if people are working hard at home and able to do the job, it’s a slightly sneering attitude Oliver Dowden, when you said you know they’re all on their Peloton bikes.

“I mean, apart from anything else, keeping fit and healthy is not a bad idea is it?”

How did GMB viewers react to Richard?

However, Richard’s remark hit a nerve with some viewers at home.

GMB fans flocked to social media to criticise the “out of touch” comment.

One Twitter, one complained: “The absolute audacity of Richard saying they need to keep cracking the whip, as if the civil servants aren’t the ones that actually run this country. Who cares whether they do that from home or the office? Privileged idiot #GMB.”

Another said: “Madeley on #GMB says that the private sector workers are all back in the office so why aren’t gov ‘ordering’ civil servants? -indicating delays due to WFH. WTF?? Most private sector businesses I know have embraced flexible/WFH.”

A third shared: “Richard Madeley saying they need to ‘crack the whip’ and send civil servants back to the office… I’m sorry but I think you’ll find we were helping throughout this pandemic, making sure people were paid whilst working from home. I’m raging. #GMB.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “Richard Madeley suggesting everyone ‘gets back to their desks’ suggests to me that he doesn’t understand how much more work gets done at home rather than in the office.”

Many people are more productive at home!

A fifth added: “Who is Richard Madeley to say that people should no longer be working from home? Many people are more productive at home!”

However, one agreed with Richard.

They claimed: “The Civil Servants are not. They keep on claiming they cannot access certain systems from home due to security or privacy rules. Is it not too much as a Taxpayer who is paying their wages, to expect them to get back in the office?”

