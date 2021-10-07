Richard Madeley has reportedly signed a £200k deal to join this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The 65-year-old presenter will apparently join Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in Scotland for the show’s fifteenth series.

But who else could be taking part?

Richard Madeley has reportedly joined I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley ‘joins I’m A Celebrity line-up’

According to The Sun, Richard finally said ‘yes’ after years of being asked to take part.

A source told the publication: “Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’.

“He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits.”

Read more: Richard Madeley under fire as climate change protester storms off Good Morning Britain

The insider added: “He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite.”

ED! has contacted Richard’s representative for further comment on this story.

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson told us: “Any names suggested for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

Richard apparently said ‘yes’ to a £200k deal (Credit: ITV)

However, the rumours have divided some I’m A Celebrity viewers.

On Twitter, one shared: “I really won’t be watching #ImACelebrity can’t stand Richard Madeley. Waste of money ITV.”

Another added: “Never thought I would contemplate not watching @ImACelebrity but this year if Richard Madeley is in then I could be out. Not a fan at all #justsaying.

He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite

“Maybe just have to fast forward his bits as need @antanddec fix.”

Although some were delighted over the news, with one saying: “Richard Madeley in #ImACeleb will be TV gold!”

A second posted: “God, I hope it’s true that Richard Madeley is doing #ImACelebrity. It’ll be the nearest thing to Alan Partridge making an appearance.”

I really won’t be watching #imacelebrity can’t stand Richard Madeley. Waste of money ITV — Stevie (@Steviep203) October 7, 2021

Never thought I wld contemplate not watching @imacelebrity but this year if Richard Madeley is in then I could be out. Not a fan at all.#justsaying Maybe just have to fast forward his bits as need @antanddec fix. Lol — josiemarie56 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ (@josiemarie56) October 7, 2021

God, I hope it’s true that Richard Madeley is doing #imacelebrity It’ll be the nearest thing to Alan Partridge making an appearance. — DanWilliams (@DanWilliams1970) October 7, 2021

Richard Madeley in #ImACeleb will be TV gold! — Anthony Harris (@Antzharris10) October 7, 2021

Who else is rumoured to join Richard?

Currently, there are dozens of rumours names for I’m A Celebrity 2021.

BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin is rumoured to join the series, after quitting the morning show.

Maura Higgins is also tipped look for a stint – if bookies are correct.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2021 fans complain as Ant and Dec tease new series in Wales

GBBO’s Nadiya Hussain and former One Show star Matt Baker also stand at good odds to take part.

Furthermore, Jake Wood could be joining the show this year.

According to reports, the EastEnders star was in “advanced talks” with ITV back in July.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns later this year on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.