Richard Madeley divided GMB viewers on Wednesday when interviewing Shamima Begum and Sajid Javid.

Controversial 22-year-old Shamima appeared on GMB to apologise for previously joining the terrorist group ISIS.

Originally from Bethnal Green, she was just a schoolgirl when she ran away aged 15.

Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley questioned whether she should be forgiven, and asked what drove her to ditch the UK.

Richard then suggested Shamima would still be in ISIS “if they had not been destroyed”.

He also then asked her to “name names” regarding members of ISIS, which left viewers baffled.

Meanwhile, Richard and Susanna also interviewed Mr Javid about Ms Shamima returning to the UK.

However, throughout the show today, viewers called out Richard and accused him of making “every interview about himself”.

One person said on Twitter: “Oh look, Richard making an interview all about him again.”

Another wrote: “Richard Madeley discusses Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain.”

A third added: “Why does Richard make every interview about himself?”

Meanwhile, others begged for ITV to bring back Piers Morgan.

“Definitely need @piersmorgan back on #gmb after watching this morning!” said one.

In addition, another tweeted: “Please bring back Piers, Richard is not equipped for this.”

However, not everyone feels the same way about Richard’s presenting style.

One viewer tweeted: “Controversial I know, but I really like Richard Madeley. Makes #GMB watchable!”

“Richard Madeley just says it how it is,” added another.

Meanwhile, others slammed GMB producers for inviting Shamima onto the show in the first place.

One ranted: “I’ve enjoyed watching @gmb last few years but given its attempts to treat Shamimia Begum as the special guest, I feel the barrel-scraping has gone too far. Awful, distasteful on so many levels!”