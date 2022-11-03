GMB viewers fuming over ‘drivel’ Matt Hancock coverage: ‘Turning over!’

On GMB today, the show once again discussed the fact that Matt Hancock is heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

However, viewers weren’t impressed with many ‘switching off’ after branding the coverage “drivel”.

Kate and Ben aired their thoughts on Matt Hancock’s involvement (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway host a discussion of Mr. Hancock’s involvement in I’m A Celebrity.

During the show, the presenting duo shared their thoughts on the MP heading into the Australian jungle.

“How much will he know and the others know about what’s going on back home, the headlines, people talking?” Ben asked.

“They do take your phone off you pretty much as soon as you land,” Kate, who did I’m A Celebrity in 2019, said.

“They like to keep you seperate from your other campmates,” she then continued.

“You might have your suspicions, but he won’t know who else is going in. He won’t know who’s confirmed,” she then revealed.

“He won’t be able to talk to home, he won’t get access to people like, you know, girlfriend, friends, he won’t be able to talk to them.

“He’ll be completely isolated now with no one to say anything, which maybe is a good thing.”

Viewers slammed the coverage of Matt Hancock’s involvement on the show (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock coverage on GMB today

Fans of the show weren’t happy with the coverage of Mr. Hancock’s involvement in I’m A Celebrity.

Some even branded it “drivel” and confessed to “switching off”.

“Really is this news Matt Hancock, drivel as usual from these two, turning over,” one viewer ranted.

“News show my [bleep]. Talking about I’m A Celebrity and Bounty chocolates. This show is total garbage off to BBC Breakfast for some real news. Garraway and Shephard should be on children’s TV,” another tweeted.

“Shephard. What is up with you? I thought once Susanna Reid had gone we might get some real news,” a third then wrote.

“Eight minutes this morning talking about I’m A Celebrity. You’re a disgrace as a news show it’s just trash talk you should be on at 9 o’clock instead of Lorraine.”

However, others seemed to like the debate and discussed the MP’s involvement on the show.

One said: “100% Matt Hancock is doing every challenge in I’m A Celeb.”

“Matt Hancock is selfish and should get all the tasks thrown at him, while in the jungle,” another wrote.

A petition calling for Hancock to be axed from the show was launched (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Petition launched calling for Matt Hancock axe

On Tuesday (November 1), a petition was launched calling for Mr. Hancock to be removed from the upcoming series of the show.

The petition was set up by The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

“Reverse your decision to bring Matt Hancock onto I’m A Celebrity,” the families wrote.

“His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

They then continued, writing: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government says it all about the sort of his person he is,” they then said.

The petition, which was launched on Tuesday, has since picked up over 34,000 signatures.

Read more: Matt Hancock doing I’m A Celebrity ‘screams desperation fuelled by narcissism’ and is ‘PR disaster’, warns expert

What’s your opinion on Matt Hancock heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.