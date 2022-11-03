Matt Hancock doing I’m A Celebrity ‘screams desperation fuelled by narcissism’ and is ‘PR disaster’, warns expert

Matt Hancock signing up for I’m A Celebrity “screams desperation fuelled by narcissism”, a PR specialist has said.

The former Health Secretary recently landed in Australia following reports he’s heading into the jungle.

The move has sparked huge criticism from celebrities, fellow politicians and viewers of the show.

Now, agent and PR specialist Carla Speight has shared her thoughts on the decision and said it’s a “PR disaster”.

Matt Hancock doing I’m A Celeb “screams desperation fuelled by narcissism”, an expert has said (Credit: Sky News)

Matt Hancock doing I’m A Celebrity

Carla, who has over 10 years in the industry, exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “I’m worried for what’s left of Matt’s reputation, thanks to all the largely self inflicted damage done during the pandemic.

“In all the years of working in this industry, I thought I’d seen it all when it came to risky moves, but this one tops the list.

“Sometimes agents have to say no. It’s our job to guide them and place them in the right situations to strengthen their career.”

Should the former Health Secretary be heading into the jungle? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “For me this would have been one of those moments where I ask if they’ve really thought this through and run them through the immediate PR disasters and explain more could happen during the show.

“Each case is individual of course, but this just screams desperation fuelled by narcissism and it’s an agent’s job to evaluate that before agreeing to anything.

“No amount of money is worth losing what shred of credibility someone has.”

Carla went on to say that Hancock was “still a serving MP until he announced this which only rubs salt into the wound of the victims of his previous poor judgement”.

Carla said Hancock doing I’m A Celeb is a “brilliant move” for ITV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Carla insisted the signing is a “brilliant move” for ITV.

She explained: “The show is well loved.

“But as with everything, interest has dwindled a little over the last few years.

“Ironically Covid and Matt’s decisions impacted the show over recent years too.

“This casting is the perfect way to reinvigorate interest in the show…

“…and bring a whole new audience to the show too.”

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up, missing Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up

Mr Hancock will be heading into the jungle among the likes of Sue Cleaver, Mike Tindall, Boy George and Chris Moyles.

Carla said she believes for the cast, they’ll most likely feel “delighted” by the news.

Meanwhile, she added: “It doesn’t matter what they do in there.

“Even if they are terrible at the challenges or going in with a mixed public opinion, Matt is always going to be the bad guy.

“Even if he stoically completes all the challenges and wins all the stars…

“…I doubt he will change much of the public’s opinion of him as it’s too soon and in my opinion a PR disaster.”

Finally, Carla said the cast will likely “breathe a sigh of relief” as Hancock will likely face many of the trials.

I’m A Celebrity will air on ITV, this Sunday (November 6), from 9pm.

