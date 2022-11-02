‘Disgusted’ Denise Welch wants to go on I’m A Celebrity for Matt Hancock showdown

Loose Women star Denise Welch has said she wants to go in the I’m A Celebrity jungle “for one hour” with Matt Hancock.

The Loose Women presenter is “fuming” and “disgusted” with the former Health Secretary for agreeing to go on the show this year.

Matt Hancock was Health Secretary between 2018 and 2021. Within this timeframe, he amassed many scandals, most of which were related to the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nail in the coffin for his time as Health Secretary, however, was his affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo. CCTV footage showed the pair snogging in front of a closed door, during a time of strict Covid restrictions.

Matt Hancock has often been challenged by media personalities for his tenure as Health Secretary (Credit: YouTube)

Hancock later resigned from his high-up position as a result.

News broke yesterday (November 1) that Hancock was to be a contestant on I’m a Celebrity this year. Since this announcement was made, he has lost the whip and going forward he will have very little power in parliament.

But even with Hancock losing the whip, presenter Denise Welch is utterly furious about the casting choice.

Denise Welch rages about Matt Hancock on Loose Women

On today’s episode of Loose Women (November 2), Denise made her feelings about Hancock clear to audiences.

Denise, who has criticised the Conservatives’ Covid policies in the past, pulled no punches while discussing the casting.

“I am fuming which won’t surprise anybody,” she raged. “But I am fuming and I am disgusted and I cannot find any humour in this appointment at all.”

Denise Welch could barely conceal her irritation on Loose Women today (Credit: YouTube)

The 64-year-old covered all bases. She ripped into Matt Hancock for both his antics as Health Secretary and his extra-marital affair.

She said: “As far as I’m concerned, we are still suffering the repercussions of what happened over the last few years and I was very vocal about Covid restrictions.

“Some being incredibly unnecessary and the impact that would have on people’s livelihoods and mental health. And Matt Hancock was at the forefront of those.”

She added: “Remember, it was illegal to get in your car and go and visit a loved one. Even when we had the vaccines which were supposed to free us… we had tests. So we could say, ‘I will do a test before I go and visit my dad who was lonely in his home’.

“No, whilst he was having an affair with some woman in the broom closet or wherever he was.”

Then, talking to co-host Jane Moore, she said she wanted to go in the I’m A Celeb jungle “for one hour” with Hancock.

She said: “I’ve never envied people going in the jungle, I love the show, but I’d go in there for nowt for one hour with Matt Hancock.”

Fans react to Denise’s comments about Matt Hancock

Denise’s rant caused quite the storm on social media. The reaction to her anger was fairly mixed.

One repulsed user teased: “Denise Welch, have you got a secret crush on Matt Hancock?”

Fans were divided over Denise’s behaviour today (Credit: YouTube)

“Yes, Denise, Covid was all Hancock’s fault, wasn’t it?” wrote a second user.

A third said: “OMG, it’s the Denise Welch show yet again. Get her off.”

But some fans were quick to show their support for the enraged panellist.

One user simply said: “Yes Denise!”

A second user wrote: “Go on, Denise. Couldn’t agree more.”

A third tweeted: “Don’t always agree with Denise, but she’s got it bang on.”

And a fourth viewer said: “You are so right, Denise. He’s got a lot to answer for has Matt Hancock.”

Matt Hancock will join the likes of Boy George, Mike Tindall and Jill Scott in the Australian Jungle this year.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 starts on Sunday 6th November at 9pm on ITV 1.

