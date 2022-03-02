GMB viewers demand Robert Rinder host permanently

Judge Rob Rinder co-hosted GMB today (Wednesday, March 2) alongside Susanna Reid, and it’s safe to say his stint presenting went down well with viewers!

So much so that some viewers believe that Good Morning Britain may have finally found a host to replace the long-departed Piers Morgan!

Judge Rinder on GMB

Rob Rinder joined Susanna on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna had a different male co-host with her today.

Judge Rinder was back hosting the show alongside the 50-year-old from 6am until 9am today.

Read more: The One Show viewers in tears as Robert Rinder shares family’s Holocaust history

Susanna was happy to have Rob with her on the show today, as she made very clear at the beginning of this morning’s show.

“It’s lovely to have you with us this morning, Rob,” she said. “And particularly to actually draw on your expertise.”

The duo then went on to discuss increased Russian military action happening in Ukraine at the moment.

How did viewers react to Judge Rob Rinder on GMB?

Viewers were loving Rob Rinder on the show (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of GMB viewers took to Twitter to praise Rob and his stint co-hosting the show with Susanna.

“If you’re looking for a male producer to partner Susanna Reid then give the job to Rob Rinder the best yet in my opinion,” one viewer said.

“Glad to see Rob Rinder back, his calm and gentle style of presenting is much needed right now. Not Adil [Ray] screeching and talking over guests as he cosplays Piers… and fails,” another said.

“Thank chuff, Robert Rinder on #GMB today. Nobody needs Richard Madeley on days like this,” a third wrote.

“#GMB Rob Rinder for the job please,” another begged.

“Great to see Rob Rinder on the show. You need to have him on more often. Permanently would work,” a fifth said.

Not everyone was a fan though.

“#robrinder out of place in my opinion,” one viewer said.

Susanna on GMB presenter roulette

Susanna spoke about her co-hosts the other day (Credit: ITV)

Ever since Piers left last year, GMB has had a number of male presenters co-hosting the show alongside Susanna.

As well as Rob, Richard, and Adil, Susanna has also presented the show alongside the likes of Ed Balls, Bill Turnbull, Richard Bacon, Alastair Campbell, and Martin Lewis too.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Monday (February 28), Susanna joked that her rotating co-hosts was like “TV Tinder”.

“Now, when you are presenting right now, it’s a little bit like speed dating,” Lorraine Kelly said. “There has been a fair few fellas.”

Read more: Robert Rinder’s brother’s surprising reaction after he came out as gay

“It must be quite difficult – because you’ve got to have a good rapport with someone,” Lorraine said.

“It’s important that, whoever’s on screen, the relationship has to work,” Susanna said.

“They [her co-hosts] are all talented in their own ways and they’ve all got a wealth of experience to bring to the programme,” she continued.

“It’s a privilege working with them all.”