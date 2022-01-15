Robert Rinder’s brother’s surprising reaction after he came out as gay

TV personality Robert Rinder is on the box this weekend as ITV airs a repeat of Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, but were you aware of the amusing circumstances surrounding how the much-loved Judge Rinder star came out as gay?

Last year Robert, 43, wrote a column for Metro concerning his coming out story. He explained that how, until he revealed his sexuality to friends and family, he felt like he’d been “living under a dark grey cloud of fear”.

However, while Robert was grateful for the love and support he received, he made special mention of his brother’s reaction.

Robert Rinder was 22 when he came out as gay to his family and friends (Credit: GMB YouTube)

How did the family Robert Rinder react to him coming out as gay?

Robert explained he was 22 when he decided to let people know he is gay.

He said he had “a need to live honestly” – and was not surprised how his loved ones reacted to his news.

Robert recalled: “Like I expected, it was received with openness, kindness and unconditional love.”

He added he considers himself very fortunate to have received acceptance from those nearest and dearest to him.

It was received with openness, kindness and unconditional love.

But he also insisted his sexuality should have no bearing on how he is perceived.

Furthermore, Robert maintained he shouldn’t have to sit people down and explain himself any more than heterosexuals should.

What did his brother say?

Nonetheless, Robert also noted how there was additional levity to his own – very positive – coming out story.

The criminal barrister star recounted how a sibling was less concerned about his sexuality and more interested in his footballing identity.

Robert’s brother couldn’t give a hoot if the TV judge was gay or not (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Robert added: “My brother [told] me, very genuinely, ‘I don’t care what you are, as long as you don’t support Arsenal’.

“It is the biggest privilege of all to have people who love you as you are, instead of in spite of who you are.”

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is on ITV, Saturday January 15, at 3.30pm.

