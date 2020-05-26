Fans beg for return of Piers Morgan after 'boring' Good Morning Britain episode

Viewers expressed their disappointment at Piers Morgan not being on GMB this Tuesday.

The Good Morning Britain star, 55, instead took to Instagram.

Here he shared with his 1.1 million followers a photo of a mangy looking fox admiring his stack of rubbish.

He captioned the photo: "I wish someone looked at me the way this fox looked at my rubbish this morning."

Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins are standing in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Image credit: ITV)

Many fans flocked to the comments section to beg Piers to return to the ITV series ASAP.

"Boring without a bit of fire"

Most argued the show was 'boring' without the polarising star.

One wrote: "GMB boring when you're not on."

Another urged: "Piers we need you on form to rip Dominic Cummings to bits."

Another posted: "Missed you this morning boring without a bit of fire on there."

A fourth wrote: "Not the same without you this morning on GMB Piers. Enjoy your break!!!"

Do you miss Piers on GMB? (Image credit: ITV)

And a fifth reassured him: "Piers I gaze at you every day! Missing your face this week, have a good rest!"

Piers is taking a week off his GMB hosting duties, and is replaced by Ben Shephard.

Meanwhile other users appeared concerned over the fox's health.

"Poor guy"

One worried user wrote: "They must be hungry to be roaming around in daylight, we have built on so much of their habitat."

Another user fretted: "Poor guy, looks starved."

And a third posted: "He looks starving and half asleep."

Yet another joked: "You’re fattening up nicely, he’s not - think he’d rather swap places."

Fans only need to switch from GMB to Twitter to get their latest Piers fix.

He's been on multiple Twitter rants during his time off, issuing his fury over Dominic Cummings failing to be fired by Boris Johnson.

"We're annoying all the right people"

He continues to defiantly call for Dominic to resign and slams the prime minister's actions.

Undeterred, he recently tweeted that he is proud to be part of the "#ScumMedia."

He tweeted to his 7.5 million Twitter followers: "Proud to be part of #ScumMedia.

"Keep pounding, my journalist friends & colleagues - we’re annoying all the right people as we drag the truth out of lying politicians.

"It won’t make us popular, but it will put us on the right side of history."

Did you miss Piers Morgan on GMB this week? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.