The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 26th May 2020
TV

Who is Dr Mark Porter? GP replacement for Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain

Dr H is having a break

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Dr Hilary Jones, GMB, Good Morning Britain

Dr Hilary Jones has been doing a heroic job keeping the nation informed on Good Morning Britain.

But, after two months, he's taking a well-deserved week off from the breakfast show.

The developments about coronavirus and lockdown keep coming though, so GMB needs a replacement medical expert.

Dr Mark Porter is covering for Dr Hilary Jones (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lorraine furious over Dominic Cummings scandal

And on Tuesday morning, Dr Mark Porter joined Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.

Who is Dr Mark Porter?

Dr Mark is no stranger to a TV studio but, like Dr Hilary, he is a practising GP and spends half his week at his practice in the Cotswolds.

Dr Mark is not a TV newcomer! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ben Shephard reduced to tears by mum and daughter separated by coronavirus

The rest of the time, he concentrates on his journalism and broadcast career, which includes fronting BBC Radio 4’s medical series Inside Health.

He has been appointed MBE for services to healthcare, and has received the Healthwatch-UK Award for his contribution to public understanding of evidence based medicine.

What other TV has Dr Mark Porter done?

He started working at the BBC in 1992 and has worked on numerous shows, beginning with Good Morning With Anne and Nick. He's currently the resident doctor on The One Show.

What are viewers saying about Dr Mark Porter?

Are you missing Dr Hilary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Dr Hilary Jones GMB Good Morning Britain

Trending Articles

 Good Morning Britain: Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins in tears over emotional interview
Ruth Langsford forced to step in and 'correct' expert on This Morning
Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures
Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures
Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard accused of 'taking Dominic Cummings' side' amid scandal
Dan Osborne breaks social media silence to share pictures of his kids