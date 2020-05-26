Who is Dr Mark Porter? GP replacement for Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain

Dr Hilary Jones has been doing a heroic job keeping the nation informed on Good Morning Britain.

But, after two months, he's taking a well-deserved week off from the breakfast show.

The developments about coronavirus and lockdown keep coming though, so GMB needs a replacement medical expert.

Dr Mark Porter is covering for Dr Hilary Jones (Credit: ITV)

And on Tuesday morning, Dr Mark Porter joined Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.

Great photo guys @gmb 😂 I thought you were worried about me looking orange, not half asleep! Mind you, it was 06:20... https://t.co/vSzBfwOdfw — Dr Mark Porter (@drmarkporter) May 25, 2020

Who is Dr Mark Porter?

Dr Mark is no stranger to a TV studio but, like Dr Hilary, he is a practising GP and spends half his week at his practice in the Cotswolds.

Dr Mark is not a TV newcomer! (Credit: ITV)

The rest of the time, he concentrates on his journalism and broadcast career, which includes fronting BBC Radio 4’s medical series Inside Health.

He has been appointed MBE for services to healthcare, and has received the Healthwatch-UK Award for his contribution to public understanding of evidence based medicine.

'The last thing you should do if you've got dodgy vision is jump in a car.' Dominic Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test his vision, but @drmarkporter says it's 'not sensible' to drive when you have vision issues as he discusses the link between vision and coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tnv4RvHGBl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 26, 2020

What other TV has Dr Mark Porter done?

He started working at the BBC in 1992 and has worked on numerous shows, beginning with Good Morning With Anne and Nick. He's currently the resident doctor on The One Show.

What are viewers saying about Dr Mark Porter?

Much prefer Dr. Mark to Dr. Hilary the Tory mouthpiece #GMB #goodmorningbritain — Frances Carlin (@Frances__Carlin) May 26, 2020

This Dr on #GMB is better than Government apologist in Chief Dr Hilary. — Complete Chimp 🐵🐒 (@completechimp) May 26, 2020

Whos the new doctor...better then Hilary #gmb — Jasmine (@JasmineToretto7) May 26, 2020

