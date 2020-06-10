Eamonn Holmes shares update after having 'nasty abscess' in his tooth removed

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes "is still recovering" after having his wisdom tooth extracted.

The 60-year-old presenter was asleep following the procedure as wife Ruth Langsford shared a snap of him in their garden.

In the photo, a knackered Eamonn is sleeping on a grey sofa while his feet are rested up on the sides.

Ruth shared the snap with her Instagram followers, writing: "Bless him... Still recovering from yesterday's wisdom tooth extraction!"

Read more: Holly Willoughby looks far from blue as she hosts This Morning in 'gorgeous' blouse

The post was met to a string of supportive comments from fans, including the couple's celebrity pals.

Martine McCutcheon wrote: "Ouch dental work is the worst. Hope he feels better soon!"

While Trisha Goddard said: "Ouch!!!"

Just out of the Dentist ....

HIM " You have a nasty abscess in your Wisdom tooth. We are going to have to take that out."



ME " Oh , when is that likely to happen?"



HIM "Now !"

🤒😬😷😶🤭

And it literally looked like this 🦷 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 8, 2020

Eamonn was forced to get his tooth removed after the dentist found a "nasty abscess" on Monday.

Following the procedure, the presenter wrote on Twitter: "Just out of the dentist....

Read more: Viewers divided as Dr Hilary Jones suggests teachers work weekends

"HIM 'You have a nasty abscess in your Wisdom tooth. We are going to have to take that out.'

"ME 'Oh , when is that likely to happen?' HIM 'Now !'"

Eamonn signed off the tweet by comparing the size of the extraction to a tooth emoji.

Eamonn is 'still recovering' after having his tooth removed this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, the presenter revealed he was feeling "a bit nauseous" while replying to a fan comment.

The extraction isn't the only thing to leave a bitter taste in Eamonn's mouth in recent days.

Gogglebox drama

Last week, the dad-of-three shared his disappointment over how he was edited on the celebrity version of Gogglebox.

After revealing his hurt on social media, Gogglebox issued an apology to Eamonn over what happened.

They informed followers on Twitter: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode. We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"We have taken the decision to edit the episode for all future repeats and All4. We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series."

Eamonn responded to the show's apology and said he was ready to "move on".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.