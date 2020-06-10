Viewers divided as Dr Hilary Jones suggests teachers work weekends

Viewers of Good Morning Britain have criticised Dr Hilary Jones for suggesting teachers should work weekends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hilary was discussing schools reopening with Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday's programme (June 10).

He suggested that teachers could work on weekends like other workers including police officers, doctors and nurses.

Dr Hilary Jones suggested teachers should work weekends (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say?

He said: "When people say, 'how are we going to get children back in to school?' I just throw this idea out and it'll probably upset lots of teachers but we have weekends.

"There are workers that work Saturdays and Sundays elsewhere. Police, doctors, nurses.

"If we opened up schools on Saturdays and Sundays, you've immediately got 28 per cent more capacity."

Lorraine and Dr Hilary discussed schools reopening (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine asked: "You have but where do you get the teachers?"

Dr Hilary replied: "Well the same teachers that aren't working the other days of the week.

"It's an idea but there are ways and means..."

Lorraine said: "We're all having to adapt. I do worry about teachers.

"We keep focusing on pupils, which you can understand that of course, but actually teachers it's going to be really hard on them."

Viewers didn't agree with Dr Hilary's comments (Credit: ITV)

Viewers weren't impressed with Dr Hilary's comments.

What did they say?

One wrote on Twitter: "I think you need to get @DrHilaryJones to issue an apology about the reckless things he's saying.

"Saying that teachers aren't working during this time and that children aren't spreading COVID - tell that to the teachers getting it!!!"

Another said: "At least @reallorraine stood up for #teachers in face of the absolute rubbish being said by @DrHilaryJones on @GMB this morning.

"Teachers are working non-stop to keep up with

#HomeLearningUK

marking and setting of work. We also have our own families."

A third added: "@DrHilaryJones you are completely out of touch. As a teacher I work every day.

"You are being widely criticised by the teaching profession who have been working hard at home schooling as well as going in to teach vulnerable/key worker children."

However, one viewer appeared to agree with Dr Hilary.

