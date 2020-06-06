The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 6th June 2020
Gogglebox apologises to Eamonn Holmes over editing

Eamonn was upset over how he had been portrayed

By Carena Crawford
Gogglebox has issued an apology to Eamonn Holmes after he revealed his upset over how he edited on the show.

A clip of him on Gogglebox made it look like he was laughing while a man was having a heart attack.

The clip in question was shown on last night's show (Friday, June 5), where a boy can be seen resuscitating his dad, who had just had a heart attack.

What happened?

During a clip from BBC series Ambulance, Eamonn was seen telling a jokey story where he commends his own driving.

However, he later tweeted that he'd actually told the story of his own father, who died in similar circumstances, but says this was edited out.

Ruth and Eamonn seemed visibly moved by the clip (Credit: Channel 4)

The scene had shown a ten-year-old boy desperately calling for help after his dad collapsed after having a heart attack and became unresponsive.

Medics on the phone helped him to resuscitate his dad. It then cut to a clip of Eamonn discussing when Ruth went into labour and that he joked that he'd get her to hospital on time.

What did Eamonn say?

Eamonn received some negative comments on Twitter about his response and soon hit back.

Ruth cried over the programme (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox offers apology to Eamonn

After fans rushed to defend Eamonn and many contacted Channel 4 insisting he deserves an apology, they have now issued one.

They informed followers on Twitter: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode.

"We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story. We have taken the decision to edit the episode for all future repeats and All4."

They concluded: "We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series."

People replied they were pleased the channel had "done the decent thing".

Eamonn has yet to comment on the apology.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

