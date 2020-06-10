Holly Willoughby looks far from blue as she hosts This Morning in 'gorgeous' blouse

TV's Holly Willoughby looked far from blue as she fronted Wednesday's This Morning (June 10) wearing a gorgeous sky blue blouse.

Some likened Holly to a "sexy paralegal" as she uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram.

Others gushed that the star looked "gorgeous", "as stunning as ever" and "beautiful" in the stylish get up.

Holly Willoughby wore a £55 blouse to front Wednesday's show (Credit: ITV)

"No more morning blues," another commented.

Holly revealed she was wearing a blouse – complete with pussy bow tie at the neck – from And Other Stories.

Read more: M&S sparks outrage as it launches strawberry-flavoured clotted cream

The satin blouse costs £55.

Holly teamed the shirt with a pair of black crepe trousers from high street shop Jigsaw that cost £130.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

"Love love love your blouse," said one fan of the look.

"Looking gorgeous Holly, as you do every day!" said another of her followers.

A third added: "That's a gorgeous colour on you, Holly."

Another commented: "So ladylike. This classy look suits Holly the most."

"Not in my price range"

However, the ITV host was accused of alienating furloughed workers because her high-end outfit was a little on the pricey side.

Read more: Brits fuming as shops reopen but a host of businesses remain closed

One said: "Love this but I've just had a look on the websites and sadly not in my price range."

The woman added: "Can you not style in high street shops for more affordable clothes? Furloughed wages are not enough for shopping treats."

It's not the first time Holly has been scolded for wearing expensive clothes.

Can you not style in high street shops for more affordable clothes? Furloughed wages are not enough for shopping treats.

Last week, This Morning viewers were shocked to discover Holly was wearing a polka dot blouse that cost almost £400.

One said: "Great shirt but at £380 it's sadly out of my reach."

Another added: "Stunning but £380 for the shirt [crying emoji]."

The blouse costs £55 (Credit: And Other Stories)

The day before they were shocked at the price of a blue dress Holly wore to present the show.

"That dress is so gorgeous, but wow those prices!!" exclaimed one.

Yes, it appears you'll need deep pockets if you want to steal Holly's style…

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of her expensive outfits.